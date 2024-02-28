Perishable Skills

Skills development depends on your understanding as a primary step. It’s not possible to ask your body to do something physically that you cannot grasp with your mind. How you know if you followed the shooting process correctly is that at the end of the process you look up and verify that you have in fact hit the target exactly where you intended (right). Anything other than that is a failure of the shooting process (wrong).

Changing shooting process variables such as target distance, movement, time and penalty for missing, changes the degree of difficulty. The more technical the shot, the more difficult it is to achieve success. Most shooters want to be better and to shoot well, but many fail to realize how much time, commitment and discipline (not to mention bullets!) it takes to achieve those desired levels. The amount of practice it takes to get good at any perishable skill is always greater than the practitioner initially envisions.

Knowing what is right and what is wrong are the initial guidelines that help you achieve your interim goals. One of the best kept secrets in the hard skills training world is that it takes more failures than successes to advance to the next level. An adage of antiquity, “The master has failed more times than the novice has tried” applies.

Failure is the best learning tool in training. Nobody wants to fail and not many serious practitioners strive for mediocrity. Most want to be the best they can at their chosen skillset. Those who understand that failure in practice is an absolute necessity, simply embrace the fact that you cannot move up the progress ladder without stepping on the rungs of failure.

With an understanding and recognizing right from wrong under your belt, you’re well on your way to developing a repeatable skillset leading to confidence and competence.

The more you practice the greater those skills are honed. The converse is also true. Once a skill is gained and it is not practiced and there are no more repetitions and no more failures or successes, then you have attenuation of that skill. If you don’t use it, you lose it.