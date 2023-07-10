Perfecting A Walther PP .22

And Did It?

You bet. Some delicate filing on the rear sight dovetail on the Walther and drilling and tapping two tiny holes to hold the sight had the rear looking like it was factory-installed. Ha! The front was a bit more complicated as I could find nothing in my various stashes that worked. I milled out a tiny front, then cut a corresponding very shallow dovetail in the slide, muttering “Oh please, oh please” as the cutter worked its way through. There’s not a lot of slide meat there. I pressed the rough sight home and Loctited it in. With a thumping heart, I donned my ear protection and glasses and loaded the magazine.

It worked.

A few trips back and forth to the mill to get the front sight height correct then a bit more work shaping it “just so,” and my dream of an adjustable sight on my trusty Walther .22 was a reality. Double ha!

I stumbled upon a couple of challenges. There’s not much thickness to the slide, so the rear sight “strap” holding it on the slide needed two screws to keep things in place. Also, much to my surprise, the steel S&W uses on the strap ruined two twist drills before I ended up using a carbide end mill to make the holes. I also draw-filed the serrations from the sight plane on the slide top to get the rear to sit right firm.

I also measured about 50 times (100?) before I took the front dovetail cut, and even then, my stomach was in a knot hoping the dovetail cutter didn’t break through the slide top. Whew!

So, the moral of the story is if you have a bit of skill, the right tools and think outside the box at times, dreams can actually come true. I checked with Dusty, my young friend who builds custom 1911s and such, and he said he’d be willing to chat if someone wanted this same work done. The hitch is you’d need to locate an adjustable rear sight for an S&W J-Frame first, as they’re not so common. I’m not sure what this work would cost, but keep in mind it may not be cheap!

I met Skeeter a time or two just before he passed away. I wish I’d had this gun to show him. I know he’d have smiled.

For more info: HS-Custom.com

[email protected]

