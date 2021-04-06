The origin of the .45 Colt goes back to the early 1870s. When the military called for tests to select a new sidearm, Colt produced the 1871-72 Open Top. This revolver looks much like the original 1860 and as the name suggests did not have a top strap. As cartridges go, both the Smith & Wesson .44 American and the .44 Colt as tested were not very powerful offerings, using bullets of approximately 210 grains at a muzzle velocity of 700-750 fps.

The military panel was not satisfied and requested Colt come up with not only a new revolver, but a larger, more powerful cartridge as well. By 1873 William Mason of Colt designed the Single Action Army .45 Colt. By the standards of the day — even to this day — the .45 Colt was and is a powerful cartridge. The original loading was a bullet of approximately 255 grains with a muzzle velocity of somewhere around 850-900 fps.

Smith & Wesson sixguns chambered in .45 Colt will be found to be very rare until well after WWII. If the chambering is rare, those with 4″ barrels are virtually nonexistent. The original Triple Lock, produced from 1908 to 1950, was mostly found in .44 Special. However, there are 23 examples known to be chambered in .45 Colt with 6-1/2″ barrels.

With the arrival of the 2nd Model Hand Ejector in 1915, the .45 Colt was more prevalent with 727 manufactured with the standard 6-1/2″ barrel length and only one, which was shipped in 1916, was chambered in .45 Colt with adjustable sights and a 3-3/4″ barrel. I do not know of any 3rd Model/1926 Model Smith & Wessons being chambered in .45 Colt. This would change with the new series of short-action sixguns beginning in 1950.