Pathway to Violence

Another way to effectively use your baseline skills is to set a baseline for your environment and then allow yourself to “feel the rhythm” of that baseline.

Hailing from the world of professional protection, with a little practice, you can sense when a baseline rhythm changes. Try this next time you’re out and about in the big city: walk down a main thoroughfare and set your baseline. Just stand there, people watch for a couple of minutes, and allow yourself to “feel” what that baseline rhythm feels like. Then walk away from that busy main street a considerable distance and take a seat at a quiet little café off some side street. Observe your new environment. Set your new baseline. Feel its rhythm.

Now compare the baseline rhythm you felt on the main street with that of the one you felt at the café. You may notice a contrast. It is your ability to sense this contrast that may one day save your bacon should you find yourself facing down the barrel of an active threat.

What can you do to best prepare for an active shooter at a crowded outdoor venue or vehicular attack in open public, especially when you are on foot?

Imagine yourself walking down that same main street, setting your baseline and feeling its rhythm. You then get engrossed in a conversation with someone you may be walking with, when you sense a change in the rhythm. It causes you to redirect your attention from your conversation to your sensory input whereas you observe a vehicle increasing speed as it plows through the crowd killing and injuring people in its path and it’s heading in your direction.

It wasn’t your sensory input that provided your earliest possible warning. It was your detection of the change in baseline rhythm—a most valuable personal security tool should you opt to include it in your tool kit.

To increase your odds of avoiding a violent physical threat, it is critical to maintain visual control of your surroundings by applying your awareness. Situational awareness must be part of your everyday carry (EDC). Stay alert and maintain both visual and mental connectivity with your immediate environment allowing you rapid identification of either potential or active threats along the pathway to violence.

