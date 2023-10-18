Optical Technology Marches On

Digital Revolution

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrackingPoint partnered with Remington on the project, pairing the futuristic sight with Model 700 bolt rifles in .30-06 and .308, and with a Bushmaster AR-15 in .223.

During my shop tour, CEO Jason Schauble rattled off a litany of Silicon Valley acronyms. Circuit boards and cubicles bounced color from jumpy computer screens. As in other rifle-scope factories, TrackingPoint CNC machines chiseled scope tubes from high-grade alloy. Optical glass came next. But the beating heart of each unit was digital.

A TrackingPoint sight not only read distance and conditions — it compensated for them. After a target was “tagged” by the shooter, the reticle adjusted if it moved. If the rifle moved, TrackingPoint registered when it came back on target. Given steady pressure on the trigger, a shot would go only when the sight was properly aligned.

I peered into the heads-up display (HUD) of the TP on a .30-06. It showed time, date, barometric pressure, temperature and a compass reading. Ehren coached me through the procedure. “Target registry, or tracking, can be lost by a quick change in rifle position — as it is by recoil — so you’re smart to tag the target just before firing. If the range read goes away, you start over.” When the white dot turns red, the target is registered. Put the blue X reticle on the dot. When the X turns red, the rifle is on target for a center hit.

Soon thereafter, in a steamy Texas dawn, I leveled a TrackingPoint-equipped .308 on a red deer easing from a brushy wash. When the blue X turned red behind his foreleg, a 150-grain Core-Lokt sped away. I lost the stag in recoil. He lay 20 steps beyond the strike; my bullet having minced his lungs and clipped the top of his heart. The target image had been clear enough, though not nearly as sharp as in an ordinary scope. The evening before, I had found TP images faded an hour before shooting light expired. Another mark against the TrackingPoint was its weight: a hefty 52 oz. Two big batteries contributed.

Remington’s TP package rifles didn’t sell well and TrackingPoint stopped taking orders in 2014. With a reduced staff, the company produced costlier versions of its sights, mainly for “tactical” use. It had all but vanished from the civilian market when in 2018 it sold to Talon Precision Optics. Traditionalists took little note; we were quite happy with rifle-scopes from the 1960s.