Time To Stand Up

Either way, it’s up to Second Amendment advocates to defend their rights. Some months ago, responding to a comment on social media, I observed blowing off steam on Facebook is not a substitute for voting. I’ll amend this now to also suggest it’s not a substitute for genuine boots-on-the-ground activism, either.

Politicians don’t pay much attention to Internet outbursts but they do pay attention to a thousand letters and emails. A few hundred telephone calls really impress them as does a good turnout of citizens wearing NRA caps or jackets at a “Townhall” gathering.

We’ve seen this from the other side. Ten or a dozen people wearing bright red “Moms Demand Action” T-shirts is hard to ignore when they’re all sitting together. Fifty people wearing NRA caps or “Second Amendment First Responder” patches from the Second Amendment Foundation will be noticed, too.

There’s a trick to this worth remembering. If you and fellow gun owners plan to attend a public meeting, be there early and fill the forward rows of seats so you’re the people the politicians see staring at them.