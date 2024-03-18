North American Arms 1911

Rifles to Revolvers

The North American Arms Company 1911 story is a twisting tale starting in 1902 with Sir Charles Henry Augustus Frederick Lockhart Ross, 9th Barone. Sir Charles Ross was wealthy, a hunter, inventor and the largest land owner in Britain, owning 366,000 acres in Scotland. Ross invented a very accurate straight-pull rifle. He convinced the Dominion of Canada his rifle should be the official long arm of their military and, upon acceptance, built a factory on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec. The choice of sites didn’t win him any support from locals because it was also the revered location of the Battle of the Plains of Abraham of 1759. The battle was pivotal for the English in the French and Indian Wars.

Ross produced hundreds of thousands of rifles for the military, but when they were tested in the trenches of Europe, the rifles failed to the point some soldiers considered going into battle armed with one was suicide. The Canadian troops often discarded their Ross Rifles in favor of the Enfield Rifles of fallen British troops.

The failure of the Ross Rifle made headline news in Canada and many versions were made trying to correct the issues.

Finally, on March 23, 1917, the Ross Rifle Factory was taken over by the Dominion of Canada. The Dominion continued making modified Ross rifles for a short period. They then used parts from the Ross Rifles to develop the Huot Automatic Rifle, favored by those who tested it, but the Huot never made it into total production.

The U.S. had been trying to stay neutral in the War to End All Wars, but anyone paying the slightest attention knew the U.S. would be drawn in sooner or later. Two things happened to push President Wilson over the edge. The first was the resumption of the German U-boats sinking American ships. The second was the Zimmerman Telegram deciphered by British code breakers. The telegram was between Germany and Mexico. In it, Germany tried to convince Mexico to join them in exchange for the lands in the southwestern U.S. lost due to the Mexican-American War.

Bluntly, due to dysfunctional bureaucracy, our military was unprepared when the U.S. entered the war.

When the U.S. joined the war on April 6, 1917, it had maybe 110,000 handguns, and they were a mixture of outdated Colt revolvers from the late 1800s, more modern and powerful Colt revolvers from the early 1900s and roughly 80,000 Colt 1911 semi-automatic pistols.

Woefully under-armed, military statisticians calculated the pistols required to fight the war. As the realities of trench warfare sunk in, the numbers kept climbing until they realized the U.S. military needed some 3 million 1911 pistols! While Colt was improving production radically, it was apparent their production alone wouldn’t be enough.

Uncle Sam went looking for other factories that could retool to produce firearms. One of those companies was the Russell Motor Car Company in Canada. Still, the factory was already working on the war effort making munitions, so on June 28, 1918, a new company, North American Arms Company Limited, was incorporated. According to writer Edward Meadows, six Colt Model 1911 pistols were shipped to the new company as examples for U.S. Ordnance Contract P-11092-1952SA. It was also agreed the U.S. Ordnance Department would supply the raw materials.

While a new company was incorporated, the Russell Motor Car Company was still involved as T.A. Russell, President of the Russell Motor Car Company, was also the president of the new arms manufacturer. H.C. Scull was Vice president of the Russell Motor Car Company and likewise the arms company. Thomas Craig, former manager of the Ross Rifle Company, was the manager. Contrary to what others have theorized, no newspapers of the day mentioned Ross having a position in the North American Arms Company.