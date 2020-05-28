Though the cartridge served in two world wars, it wasn’t until November 22, 1963 it became famous for the wrong reason — as the round used by Lee Harvey Oswald to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. GUNS Magazine even had it on the cover of the May 1967 issue.

In junior high at the time, it struck me as an odd caliber choice for an assassin in a country that produced the .30-30 Winchester and .30-06 Springfield. I also had a neighbor who kept a rifle chambered for it in his car’s trunk on the principle that if a need ever arose, he’d have something at the ready, but if it ever disappeared, he wasn’t out much of a gun.