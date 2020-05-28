There’s something inherently charming about classic rifle cartridges long-eclipsed by modern developments in ammunition, such as .30/40 Krag, .250/3000 Savage, 6.5×55 Swedish Mauser and even the .300 Savage — the latter of which was once declared in print to be a caliber worthy of only the scrap heap.

Dating back to 1891, the 6.5×52 Carcano is another such cartridge, and one that has racked up a fair amount of historical significance in the last 129 years.