New SIG SAUER Custom Knives from SOG

While many gun owners enjoy fraternizing with firearms from all manufacturers, some are dedicated to a single brand, their loyalty often extending beyond just guns.

Take a company like SIG SAUER for instance, who manufactures firearms, optics, ammunition and suppressors for civilians and professionals. From the firearm they carry to the riflescope they hunt with to the ammunition they load to the clothes they wear on and off the range, it’s easy to understand how someone might incorporate the brand into every aspect of their life.

Another complementary market, SIG SAUER has long partnered with popular knife makers, like Kershaw and Hogue, to produce SIG-branded blades. After all, no everyday carry is complete without a good knife and new for 2021, SIG SAUER has introduced four new knife models in collaboration with industry staple SOG Knives.