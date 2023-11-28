New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters January 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
SIG P320-XTEN Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
Owners of the SIG P320-XTEN can stop looking for a comfortable and reliable option to carry the 10mm pistol. CrossBreed’s OWB and IWB SIG P320-XTEN Holsters include the SnapSlide OWB, DropSlide OWB, SuperSlide OWB and the SuperTuck IWB. Offered in an assortment of tough leather with sturdy rivets securing the Kydex pocket to the backing, these holsters are suited for the P320-XTEN’s size and heft. MSRP: From $54.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Performance Center M&P 10mm M2.0
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson recently unveiled the Performance Center M&P 10mm M2.0 pistol. Chambered in 10mm Auto, this full-size polymer handgun based on the M&P 10mm M2.0 has enhanced features that include a ported 5.6″ barrel to reduce muzzle rise, optic-height tritium night sights for a clear sight picture in low-light, and a Performance Center tuned flat M2.0 trigger with a crisp break and audible reset. Comes with two 15-round magazines and four interchangeable palm swell grip inserts. MSRP: $749. For more info: (413) 781-8300, Smith-Wesson.com
Hatch
Kershaw Knives
Cleaver action goes to the next level with the Hatch. The blade has a low tip for efficient cutting and uses a razor-sharp slicer grind. Combine this with a long-lasting D2 blade steel and this cleaver is highly versatile for most tasks. It’s a simple knife to use with a manual opening, thumb stud and a reliable mid-lock. MSRP: $71.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, KershawKaiUSA.com
S-TAC 1-4.5x24 SR1 Riflescope
SIGHTRON
SIGHTRON has launched the S-TAC 1-4.5×24 SR1 Riflescope. It is for competitive shooters who demand the best optical technology. The 10.3″ riflescope uses SIGHTRON’s custom optical glass with exclusive MC-333 lens multi-coatings, which provides exceptional light transmission. Housed in a 30mm aircraft aluminum tube, the S-TAC 1-4.5×24 SR1 can withstand up to 1,000Gs of shockproof performance. It is nitrogen charged for waterproofing up to IPX7 standards. MSRP: $499.99. For more info: Sightron.com
XBolt
Victory Archery
Victory Archery’s Xbolt delivers hard-hitting performance for hunters who need dependable crossbow bolts to withstand the power of today’s fastest crossbows. The XBolt is optimized with Victory’s EFOC (Extreme Forward of Center) design to help stabilize it in flight. The high-quality crossbow bolts fly true and boast the knock-down power to effectively take down big game. XBolts are constructed of 100% carbon fiber for durability. They are finished with Victory’s ICE Nano Ceramic Coating for maximum penetration on game and easy removal from targets. MSRP: About $24.99 for 22″ pack of 3. For more info: (866) 934-6565, VictoryArchery.com
FLEX G-36 & LM2
SPYPOINT
The FLEX G-36 and LM2 from SPYPOINT offer hunters performance and value, along with the flexibility to help select a camera to suit their needs and budget. The FLEX G-36 builds on the success of the SPYPOINT FLEX camera that takes 36MP photos and 1080p videos with sound, both of which are transmitted to the SPYPOINT app. The LM2 is built on the hugely popular LINK-MICRO platform and delivers 20MP photos, but with optimized connectivity. MSRP: $119.99 for the FLEX G-36; $99 for the LM2. For more info: (888) 779-7646, SPYPOINT.com
Glaive Automatic Knife
Telum Tactical
Telum Tactical launches the Glaive Automatic Knife. Featuring a unique design for quick and easy operation, the Glaive can be fully opened with the push of a button to release its coil spring. Measuring 5″ when closed, the Glaive features a 4″ D2 satin stone-washed clip blade with a hollow grind and a contoured G10 handle. An extra-long pocket clip sports a tip-up design for added security. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: TelumTactical.com
Felis Tent
ALPS Mountaineering
The “Enviro-Friendly” Felis Tent Series is made with recycled fabrics to meet the R3 sustainability goals of ALPS Mountaineering. The Felis quickly assembles, thanks to snap-over pole clips. Additional features include mesh storage pockets, single (Felis 1) or dual (Felis 2 and Felis 4) vestibules for large gear storage, half-mesh walls for improved ventilation and more. MSRP: $149.99 for the one-person tent. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsMountaineering.com
Kryptek Fillet Knife
EGO Fishing
EGO’s new Kryptek Fillet Knife costs around 20 bucks and blends a cutlery-quality blade with workmanlike design. The multi-purpose knife features a titanium-coated 11.5″ blade to prevent corrosion, which is especially important in saltwater environments. It’s rubberized No-Slip-Grip keeps the knife in your hand as you fillet a wide range of fish species and sizes. EGO’s Kryptek Fillet Knife comes with a poly sheath to protect the edge, as well as your hands. MSRP: $19.99. For more info: (800) 698-6841, GoFishing.com
Tropic 30
Mammoth Coolers
The Tropic 30 from Mammoth Coolers keeps items cold even on the hottest days. Constructed with a heavy-duty nylon shell, the durable Tropic 30 is puncture- and tear-resistant for off-trail trips. A leak-proof and airtight roll-top closure, thick foam insulation and air valve technology ensure optimal performance for chilled contents. The Tropic 30’s antimicrobial liner resists mold and mildew. MSRP: $174.99. For more info: MammothCooler.com
Snake Chaps
Blocker Outdoors
Blocker Outdoors’ Snake Chaps are durable, lightweight polyester shells to protect hunters, birders, hikers and more from venomous slithering creatures. These snake-blocking chaps protect your steps and allow you to focus on your hunt. They offer full-length protection and are contour designed to fit snug around your thigh. Adjustable straps and Fastex closures on sides ensure a custom fit. MSRP: $99.99. For more info: (866) 344-1385, BlockerOutdoors.com
Graphene Ceramic Spray Coating and Protectant
SRD20
SRD20’s Graphene Ceramic Spray Coating and Protectant cleans, shines and protects any watercraft for months at a time. It keeps hull, deck and cockpit sparkling. Outperforming traditional waxes, spray ceramic polymers and sealants, SRD20’s advanced liquid formulation makes it easy to apply. Just spray on, spread evenly with an applicator pad or folded microfiber and buff dry. The protective ceramic coating lasts for months — no hard buffing or machines required. MSRP: $30.59 for the 16 oz. bottle. For more info: (337) 347-5675, SRD20.com
R3D Night Sights for Kimber K6s
XS Sights
XS Sights has introduced the R3D Nights Sights for the Kimber K6s. Owners of this revolver who have trouble seeing through the factory sights, or simply wish to upgrade for better front sight visibility, now have the option of this 3-dot tritium notch and post sight. The R3D front sight is equipped with XS’s proprietary Glow Dot with tritium center for dual illumination. The Glow Dot absorbs ambient light and glows in low light while also absorbing light from the tritium, which continually charges the dot. This makes the front sight glow even brighter than the tritium rear sights. MSRP: Front sight only $73; Front and rear sight set $138. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com