New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters February 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2024’s latest.
Multiple Holster Systems For Kiger 9C And 9C Pro
CrossBreed Holsters
The Kiger 9C And 9C Pro are the first semi-auto handguns developed by Anderson Mfg. Built on a polymer frame and featuring the striker-fired system, these handguns deliver top-end performance at a comfortable price point. Multiple Holster Systems For Kiger 9C And 9C Pro include the SuperTuck, Custom SuperTuck IWB, SnapSlide OWB, Freedom Carry IWB, Modular and more. From $44.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Lupo KAOS
Benelli
The Lupo KAOS is the first high-performance bolt-action rifle from Benelli with a one-of-one finish treatment across the barreled action and stock. It is a limited-edition rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor. Each Lupo KAOS rifle sports a base coat/overcoat that is hand-distressed at the factory to give it a unique appearance. The barreled action has a Cerakote finish that adds two or more colors from a 15-color earth-tone palette. The rifle thus stands out for its appearance as well as its reliability and accuracy. Features include a free-floating Crio-treated 24″ barrel with threaded muzzle, adjustable 2.2- to 4.4-lb. trigger and detachable box magazine. MSRP: $1,999. For more info: (301) 283-6981, BenelliUSA.com
Black Leather Hybrid Holsters
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical introduces their line of Black Leather Hybrid Holsters. The line includes Appendix Inside Waistband (AIWB), Inside Waistband (IWB) and Outside Waistband (OWB) holsters. Functional and comfortable, these Kydex-style holsters are fused with genuine American full-grain leather. These everyday carry holsters give the benefit of exact tolerances, secure retention and easy re-holstering with all of leather’s comfort, style and feel. All models come standard with a 1.5″ belt clip. MSRP: From $69.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
Razel Compact
CRKT
The Razel Compact is a pocket fixed-blade knife with a 2.32″ D2 steel blade with a stonewash finish. The blade balances Veff Flat Top Serrations, a front chisel and a gently curved leading edge. The Razel Compact can be used for cutting rope, scraping and slicing. Its G10 handle gives an exceptional grip. Comes with a thermoplastic sheath. MSRP: $59. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Kryptek Fish/ Weigh-In Cooler
EGO Fishing
EGO Fishing is proud to offer the easy-to-carry Kryptek Fish/Weigh-In Cooler. It is designed to provide a safe way for the serious angler to transport fish live to tournament weigh-ins, ice fish for dinner and even chill beverages. Large enough to contain a limit of bass, the cooler spans 21″x4″x 22″ and weighs a mere 2 lbs. Made of TPU performance fabric. MSRP $189.99. For more info: (800) 698-6841, EGOFishing.com
Live Bait Bucket
Mammoth Coolers
The Live Bait Bucket from Mammoth Coolers is built to serve anglers and stand up to extreme conditions. The double-wall rotomolded bucket/cooler with a freezer-grade lid maintains and regulates water temperature to prolong the life of bait fish. Measuring 13 ½” wide with the handle and 13” high, the 10-quart Live Bait Bucket is available in white, tan or light blue. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: MammothCooler.com
R8 Ultimate Carbon Rifle
Blaser
Blaser’s R8 Ultimate Carbon Rifle is designed for maximum performance and minimal weight. With a 100% hand-laid carbon fiber thumbhole stock to withstand brutal hunting conditions, this bolt-action rifle features vibration and recoil reduction technology and high tortional strength. The Ultimate Carbon also comes with the Blaser precision trigger and manual cocking system like other R8 rifles. Available in calibers from .22 LR to .500 Jeffery, including 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC. MSRP: From $10,540. For more info: (210) 377-2527, Blaser.de
R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces the R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights. These improved 2nd gen R3D notch and post tritium sights give gun owners a brighter, stronger set of self-defense sights that are easier to install than the original. The R3D 2.0 sights feature two rear tritium dots that are bigger and brighter than their gen 1 counterpart. The new sights also have a PVC ring surrounding the rear sight lamps to improve sight picture. The rear sight is also blacked out and serrated to reduce glare. Compatible with all GLOCK and select S&W models. MSRP: From $131.99. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
EPIC Ballistic Helmet Range
Team Wendy
Team Wendy announced the launch of their EPIC Ballistic Helmet Range for first responders. Designed for law enforcement patrol officers, the three models under this line are the Responder, Protector and Specialist (in picture). They are substantially light, offer adjustability and come configured with Team Wendy’s CAM FIT H-back retention, 8-pad Zorbium liner system and front cover plate. The new helmet series features lightweight material paired with Team Wendy liner systems for comfort and protection. MSRP: About $1,000. For more info: (216) 738-2518, TeamWendy.com
Backdraft OT
Tagua Gunleather
The Backdraft OT from Tagua Gunleather offers fast drawing in a high-quality holster to ensure safety. It features an open-top design that keeps the trigger guard covered for confidently carrying a range of compact single- and double-action revolvers. The ambidextrous holster is constructed of premium leather for comfort and a lifetime of reliable performance. Available in black or dark tan. MSRP: $64.99. For more info: (866) 638-2482, TaguaGunleather.com
Shield Verse Pants
Blocker Outdoors
Blocker Outdoors’ Shield Verse Pants is made of a smooth, lightweight polyester double-weave fabric. This 4-way stretch fabric makes the pants strong as well as comfortable. Shield Verse Pants are DWR-treated to keep hunters dry. Available in Mossy Oak Terra Outland (in picture) and Real Tree Edge camo patterns. MSRP: $119.99. For more info: (866) 344-1385, BlockerOutdoors.com
WarMaster
Hoffner Knives
Hoffner’s WarMaster is a heavy duty, upscale folder that is as beautiful as it is powerful. Its Tanto blade is D2 stainless steel in Stonewash Black hardened to HRC 58-60. With an OAL of 8.5″, the WarMaster opens with a thumb ramp or Hoffner snap. Comes with a zippered carry pouch. MSRP: $250. For more info: (281) 855-8800, Hoffners.com
Lightok X0 Best EDC Flashlight
Wuben
Wuben’s Lightok X0 Best EDC Flashlight is a small and powerful light source. Producing up to 1,100 lumens of light, this pocket-size light features a magnetic tail cap that can be attached to any metal surface to give you hands-free operation. A built-in WUBEN 18350 battery (1,100mAh), fully charged in 1.5 hours, will last up to 130 hours on moonlight mode. MSRP: $59. For more info: Wubenlight.com