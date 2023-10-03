New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters December 2023 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2022's latest.
Reflex Red Dot Thrive HD Sight
ZeroTech
The Reflex Red Dot Thrive HD Sight from ZeroTech has advanced shake-awake technology to ensure it’s ready to go when you are! Built on a popular footprint, the Thrive HD Reflex will mount to most firearms. It has up to 50,000 hours of battery life and is compatible with firearms with Picatinny rails. However, the sight also comes with a removable Picatinny mount and base. The Thrive HD Reflex’s AR lens coating was specially developed for the least possible image distortion. MSRP: $349. For more info: (615) 674-4755, ZeroTechOptics.com
Titano
WOOX
The Titano is built to meet the needs of benchrest and F-Class shooters. Featuring the company’s Suspense adjustable stabilizer system, the Titano chassis is milled from aircraft-grade aluminum and the stocks are crafted from American Walnut. It has a fore end with a flat, 3″ floor and a wide barrel channel to accommodate large calibers with barrels up to 1.25″ in diameter. MSRP: $999. For more info: WooxStore.com
Operator 1911
Springfield Armory
Crafted on the solid foundation of a forged frame, slide and barrel, the Operator 1911 builds on the century-plus of service behind the gun and adds the benefit of the ever-popular 9mm round. Tactical Rack rear/tritium front sights, G10 grips, ambi safety, two 9-round magazines with bumper pads, forward cocking serrations and more make the Operator 1911 a must-have tool for self-defense. MSRP: $1,184. For more info: (800) 680-6866, Springfield-Armory.com
Quick Draw 4 in 1
Tagua Gunleather
The Quick Draw 4 in 1
holster from Tagua Gunleather is made of premium leather with an open-top design. Built for open or concealed carry, this lightweight holster fits a wide range of handguns while providing secure retention. It’s optic-ready and covers the entire barrel for optimal protection. MSRP: $52.99. For more info: (866) 638-2482, TaguaGunleather.com
Titan Series
Telum Tactical
Telum Tactical announces the launch of its push button automatic knives, the Titan Series. The Titan Series features a 4″ D2 stonewashed tanto blade with a flat grind and black titanium finish. The textured G10 handle provides sure gripping and easy carrying with a tip-up pocket clip design. The knives are engineered for quick and easy operation with the push of a button that releases the coil spring to fully open. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: TelumTactical.com
104 Compadre Camp Knife
Buck Knives
Buck Knives conquers camping chores with the 104 Compadre Camp Knife. It features a sturdy blade crafted from 5160 carbon steel that’s coated with Cobalt Cerakote. The knife’s 4 ½” drop-point fixed blade is backed by a natural canvas Micarta handle with a lanyard hole to ensure a firm grip even in wet conditions. Comes with a leather with belt loop attachment. MSRP: $124.99. For more info: (800) 735-2825, BuckKnives.com
EGO Line Cutter
EGO Fishing
EGO’s compact Line Cutter slices through thin and thick braids with surgical precision. It stays sharp, holds its shape and features a split-ring jaw on its tip. With super-sharp jaw blades and durable ABS plastic finger grips, it can easily cut heavy braid, fluorocarbon or monofilament. MSRP: $6.99. For more info: (800) 698-6841, EGOFishing.com
El Pionero
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives’ El Pionero has an overall length of 7.63″. It has a 3.38″ blade made of 1095 RC 56-58 Steel with a Tumble Finish. Handle material is Tan Canvas Micarta; the sheath is Black Kydex. Designed by Ed Calderon, the knife has his signature finger divot. MSRP: $220. For more info: (208) 542-0112, TOPSKnives.com
Luchs Line Of Thermal Optics
Liemke
Liemke is pleased to introduce the Luchs Line Of Thermal Optics. Made in Wetzlar, Germany, the line incorporates thermal technology in devices that can be clipped onto any daytime riflescope or used as a handheld monocular. The Luchs-1 (in photo) has a 35mm lens with a heat detection range of up to 1,750 meters while the Luchs-2 has a 50mm lens with heat detection up to 2,500 meters. MSRP: $5,554 (Luchs-1); $6,110 (Luchs-2). For more info: (804) 343-3608, Liemke.com, Blaser-Group.com
Wader Bag
Cupped Waterfowl
Cupped Waterfowl’s Wader Bag offers hunters a convenient solution for transporting wet, filthy waders after a day in the field. The bag includes a pop-out neoprene mat to allow easy changing from waders into other footwear. Fits most waders and boot sizes. MSRP: $74.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, www.Cupped.com
Signature LRF 10x42
Burris Optics
The Signature LRF 10×42 is a laser rangefinding binocular. Burris combines two gear essentials into this single unit — a solid pair of binos and a precision rangefinder. It has a magnification of 10x, 42mm objective diameter, 334-feet field of view at 1,000 yards and close focus of 12 yards. The Signature LRF 10×42 helps you succeed when hunting game. MSRP: $1,200. For more info: (888) 440-0244, BurrisOptics.com
RX-1400i TBR/W Laser Rangefinder Gen 2
Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
Leupold & Stevens, Inc. introduces the RX-1400i TBR/W Laser Rangefinder Gen 2. This second generation RX-1400i TBR/W is the most feature-rich rangefinder in its class. With Leupold’s proprietary DNA laser engine and bright red display, it will give you fast, accurate and visible readings every time. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (503) 526-1400, Leupold.com
Tails of Glory
The Grind
The Grind releases its first collector turkey call set — Tails of Glory. Inspired by the American flag, the limited edition, 2-piece set includes a hand-painted display box and box call. The box call produces realistic hen sounds and is crafted with Pennsylvania hardwoods. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, TheGrindOutdoors.com
MagRipper
CroMag Industries Corp.
CroMag Corp.’s MagRipper is a rugged, multi-functional collapsible magazine speed loader that enables you to load a 30-round AR magazine in less than 10 seconds. Composed of impact-modified carbon fiber reinforced Nylon 6 and brass hardware, the MagRipper has extreme chemical-, weather- and wear-resistance while only weighing 85 grams. MSRP: $34.99. For more info: (236) 429-6204, CroMagCorp.com