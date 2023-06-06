New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters August 2023 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2023’s latest.
Zoleo Satellite Communicator
Zoleo, Inc.
The Zoleo Satellite Communicator offers everything you need to stay connected and secure when venturing beyond cell coverage. With this device, you’ll get seamless global messaging and ensure your personal safety wherever you are in the world. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: RoadPost.com
M&P FPC
Smith & Wesson
The M&P FPC is a new folding pistol carbine from Smith & Wesson. Chambered in 9mm, the optics-ready FPC has an OAL of 30.375″ and a compact folded length of 16.375″. It comes with three double-stacked M&P pistol magazines – one 17- and two 23-round mags. The carbine features an integrated recoil buffer system, a threaded muzzle and in-stock magazine storage for fast and efficient reloading. MSRP: $659. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
Ghost Ring Sights
XS Sights
XS Sights now offers its popular Ghost Ring Sights for Henry Big Boy Carbine lever-action rifles chambered in .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum. The XS Ghost Ring sight sets are made of precision-machined steel and fully adjustable for windage and elevation. Featuring a large ghost ring aperture and white stripe front sight, they are designed for easy installation on Henry Big Boy Carbines with a compatible XS Lever Rail. MSRP: $111. For more info: (888) 744-4660, XSSights.com
ThOR LTV Series
ATN Corp
The ThOR LTV Series of thermal riflescopes is one of the lightest and easiest to use. It has video recording capability, advanced 12-micron sensors, a 60Hz refresh rate and user-friendly controls. The ThOR LTV is available in multiple lenses and sensor resolutions. Mounting is easy with standard 30mm rings. It can be used with rifles, PC air rifles and even crossbows. MSRP: From $949. For more info: ATNCorp.com
BE:1 Bowhunter Elite Series
ScentLock Technologies
BE:1 Bowhunter Elite Series products provide serious archery hunters with a premium apparel toolkit to match the specialized conditions of any hunt. The series offers base layers, early-season, midseason and late-season outerwear to warmth-on-demand thermal pieces, accessories, and ozone storage solutions. Features include carbon alloy and silver alloy technology to absorb odor and inhibit bacteria, respectively. MSRP: $279 for pants and jacket. For more info: [email protected], ScentLok.com
Realtree MAX-7 Camo
Cupped Waterfowl
Cupped Waterfowl’s line of premium gear for hunters is now available in Realtree MAX-7 Camo. Created for maximum concealment in grass, cattails, reeds and more, this pattern is ideal for open waterfowl habitat. Designed by guides and built with the highest quality materials, Cupped Waterfowl products include decoys to blind bags to duck dog necessities. MSRP: $74.99 for the Wader Bag. For more info: (844) 471-4868, Cupped.com
.400 Bullets
Northern Precision
Northern Precision has added .400 Bullets for 10mm and 38/40 Win. These are thin jacket 1-E round nose flat tip offered in custom weights from 150 grains and 275 grains. A 250-grain flat tip is made for both the 10mm and 38/40 Win. MSRP: $35 for 50 non-bonded bullets; $35 for 25 bonded core bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCCustomBullets.com
5.56 Models
Red Arrow Weapons
Red Arrow Weapons has expanded its high-quality 5.56/.223 offerings to meet consumer demand. The 5.56 Models feature plenty of premium options out of the box, such as an ambidextrous selector, a 2.5-lb. CMC drop-in trigger, a sub-MOA barrel and Magpul accessories. The RAW 5.56 selection includes a rifle, a pistol with a 9″ rail handguard and a pistol with a 7″ rail handguard. MSRP: $765 for the 5.56 Rifle. For more info: RedArrowWeapons.com
Launch 15
Kershaw Knives
The full-size Launch 15 snaps open at the push of a button. Not only does the blade pierce through cutting tasks, but it takes advantage of CPM MagnaCut. This premium blade steel offers edge retention, toughness as well as wear and corrosion resistance. The Launch 15 includes a canvas micarta inlay on both sides of the aluminum handle. Carry it in your pocket with the reversible deep-carry pocket clip. MSRP: $191.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, KershawKaiUSA.com
Finisher Turkey Series Jacket
Blocker Outdoors
The Finisher Turkey Series Jacket from Blocker Outdoors is sure to be a hit with hunters. For starters, the jacket features back, elbow and forearm overlays for durability. Offered in two Mossy Oak turkey hunting camo patterns — Mossy Oak Bottomland (in photo) and Mossy Oak Obsession NWTF from sizes Medium through 3X. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: BlockerOutdoors.com
ED-PRS 5-25X56SFIR FFP
Discovery Riflescopes
The ED-PRS 5-25X56SFIR FFP riflescope is powerful and accurate. It’s just what you need when you’re competing. It has high transmittance so you can see clearly even at dusk. The field of view is 4.68° to 0.93° with the reticle in the first focal plane position. Parallax adjustment can provide nearsighted and farsighted users a clear viewfinder image even without eyeglasses. Waterproof, fog proof and shockproof, the hunting scope comes with fully multi-coated, anti-reflective optics with magnification from 5X up to 25X. MSRP: $399. For more info: DiscoveryRiflescopes.com
FENRIS Bow Magazine
Steambow
The FENRIS Bow Magazine can be mounted on most modern compound bows for high-level accuracy and a fast rate of fire without the need for extensive training. It’s stable and lightweight, making it reliable for hunting. The flexible release design can be adapted to the user’s shooting preferences and virtually any draw weight is possible depending solely on the bow itself. MSRP: $1,009.99. For more info: (833) 464-2697, Steambow.com