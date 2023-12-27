5 Must-Read Books For 2024

The Daily Stoic

By Ryan Holiday

I’ve been reading “The Daily Stoic” by Ryan Holiday for for 11-7/8 months. The book contains 366 short daily “meditations on wisdom, perseverance and the art of living.”

Stoicism is currently enjoying one of its many periodic resurgences. This comes as modern man re-discovers the effective techniques of dealing with daily disappointment, tragedy and hardship were already understood thousands of years by the Stoics of Greece and Rome.

Drawing on the works of Zeno, Seneca, Epictetus, Emperor Marcus Aurelius and others, “The Daily Stoic” offers passages from these famous philosophers along with an easier-to-understand discussion of why the quotes matter to modern man. Within a few pages, you’ll realize the advice and observations are as timely today as it was before the time of Christ.

The common perception of a practicing stoic is they have no joy, emotion or empathy, but this is incorrect. Stoics are full of these emotions like all humans, but “The Daily Stoic” helps you understand how to effectively deal with both tragedy and triumph in order to live a more balanced, less stressful, more successful and more peaceful life. Ultimately, I’d call “The Daily Stoic” one of the best “gateway drugs” for wading into Stoicism.

If you seek to live a better life through self-discipline and without all the ‘touchy-feely’ me-me-me excuses of modern self-help literature, “The Daily Stoic” is a great start. This is why it has become so popular among the ‘gun crowd.’

— Brent T. Wheat