The Rescue Operation

A friend with scuba gear finally came to the rescue. The whole operation took nearly an hour underwater. As soon as he touched the bottom, the whole lake silted in darker than Andrew Cuomo’s shriveled little heart.

We put my buddy on the end of a rope, got him arranged on the proper azimuth, and then let him feel his way through the bottom of the lake. There were stumps and natural debris aplenty. He found a couple of ventilated Coke cans, a broken industrial tape measure and about a zillion discarded shell casings. He also eventually found my sound suppressor underneath about 10" of silty mud slurry on the lake bottom.