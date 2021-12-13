The Crucible

This thing is the Methuselah of cans. It’s been ridden relentlessly and put away dripping. With that as a foundation, I went to work.

This is a blasting gun — meaning an exclusive diet of the cheapest, filthiest steel-cased Russian ammo I can find. It is the star of the show when my kids’ college buddies come home to visit for the weekend. When unleashed with this rifle, my young friends run it like a hamster in a daycare.

This is the weapon designed specifically for Delta Force. It is the gun that killed Osama bin Laden. This is the most rarefied M4 variant in the world. It is the holy grail of black rifles. Its performance does not disappoint.

All up with the suppressor and a top-flight EOTech Holosight-cum-magnifier, the overall package is shockingly heavy. However, it keeps the weapon on target with minimal effort. On rock and roll it is also surprisingly fast. I’d guesstimate it runs 50 to 100 rounds per minute faster than a comparable GI M4. The spunky rate of fire combined with a bunch of uninhibited trigger fingers and a pile of cheap blasting ammo sourced pre-COVID equal simply breathtaking amounts of heat. We could have cooked pork chops on the suppressor.

At some point I took the can off, likely just to show the kids how it attached. These SureFire suppressors sport a cool quick-detach mounting system. You press in a spring-loaded catch and rotate a locking collar to release the suppressor. Then just give the can a quick tug and it pops right off. I had to wrap the thing in an old shirt lest it burn my skin off.

Once everyone got a peek at the muzzle I reattached the suppressor and passed the rifle to a buddy along with a freshly loaded magazine. The kid arrayed himself at our favorite firing point — a comfortable spot overlooking a modest lake with an uber-safe 65-foot backstop wrapping around like an amphitheater — and lined the weapon up on a target some 68 meters distant. He then squeezed the trigger and promptly shot the can off into the lake.

I had failed to secure the mount properly. The smoking hot suppressor plopped into the water maybe 15 feet from shore. The water is about 10 feet deep. There it sat undisturbed … for one and a half years.