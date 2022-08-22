Mossberg MVP Patrol
Bolt-Action Rifle In .300 Blackout
The .300 Blackout cartridge is still a controversial one. If you put it in a bolt-action, some heads might explode. That’s exactly what Mossberg did with the MVP Patrol. For GUNS Magazine, Nic Lenze took one to the range to see what it’s all about.
The Mossberg MVP Patrol is a magazine-fed bolt-action rifle that accepts standard AR-15 magazines. This means that its capacity can range from five rounds all the way up to the 60 rounds we got when loading up the Magpul D-60.
The barrel is 16.25” in length, and it sits in a composite stock. On top of the receiver is a Picatinny rail for easily mounting a variety of optics. We mounted a Maven Optics CRS.2 and my ol’ trusty EOTech XPS3-2. We also shot the MVP Patrol with a Thunder Beast Ultra 5 suppressor and a MODTAC Standard-Duty Suppressor Shield. Up front, we attached a Harris bipod to the sling swivel.
Considering the caliber, we kept most of our shooting within 50 yards, punching holes in paper. Additionally, we backed things up to 100 yards to shoot some steel.
Along the way, I discovered that 20-round magazines were the MVP’s best friend. They kept the whole package compact and fed without issue. We made hits on steel both seated and standing unsupported.
A bolt-action precision rifle in .300 Blackout didn’t make sense at first, but after testing, I get it. Not only is it a ton of fun, but would be a great choice for someone who wants to reach out but is working within limited distances.
With a close-range optic installed, like my EOTech, the MVP Patrol could also serve as an alternative all-purpose rifle for those who live in restricted areas. With some practice, running a bolt gun quickly is possible, and a great time.
