The Mossberg MVP Patrol is a magazine-fed bolt-action rifle that accepts standard AR-15 magazines. This means that its capacity can range from five rounds all the way up to the 60 rounds we got when loading up the Magpul D-60.

The barrel is 16.25” in length, and it sits in a composite stock. On top of the receiver is a Picatinny rail for easily mounting a variety of optics. We mounted a Maven Optics CRS.2 and my ol’ trusty EOTech XPS3-2. We also shot the MVP Patrol with a Thunder Beast Ultra 5 suppressor and a MODTAC Standard-Duty Suppressor Shield. Up front, we attached a Harris bipod to the sling swivel.