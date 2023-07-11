More On The Handguns Of President Harry Truman

The Gun Protecting The President

Mr. Cornett learned in the same timeframe (1948) a most interesting 4″ barrel Military & Police .38 Special was presented to President Truman. On July 23, 1947, Hellstrom wrote to Vaughn on S&W letterhead, “When we commenced production of our Victory Model revolver at the beginning of the recent war, we retained the first gun off the line, foreseeing its eventual value as an historic collector’s item,” and added his wish it be presented to Truman. The .38 in question had the smooth walnut grips of the Victory Model, but not its flat gray finish — this one had the commercial polished blue.

The serial number was V1, and therein lies a tale in which Cornett solved a mystery. He examined the gun and took it apart with the approval of Mark Beveridge before the latter’s retirement from the Truman Museum. It turns out that V1 did not have the right parts or proofmarks for an early Victory Model, and was more consistent with production toward the end of the conflict or postwar. Roy Jinks, the acknowledged top authority on these guns and the official S&W Historian, agreed.

Were there two V1s? Did Hellstrom fudge the history of V1 a little in his letter to the White House? Or did someone lower in the S&W hierarchy say “Good Lord, the boss wants to give a gun to the President and we can’t find it? We’ll have to make another!”

What we do know, thanks to Cornett and Beveridge, is S&W .38 Special number V1 had been kept loaded by President Truman in or on a bedside table until his death in December 26, 1972 at the age of 88. Ed Cornett told me, “After Truman’s death, the Victory Model was removed from the bedside table and whoever did it was not gun-knowledgeable as to how to unload the revolver, so there are some scratch marks on the extractor from a pair of pliers they tried to use until more knowledgeable people intervened!”

It is good to be reminded there was a time when Democrat Presidents understood the importance of self-defense with handguns, practiced it themselves, and didn’t try to compromise their constituency’s ability to do the same. A time when a Democrat Representative from California would serve on the NRA Board and facilitate the transfer of handguns to the White House. I am extremely grateful to Ed Cornett for sharing this information with us and our readers.

