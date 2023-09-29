Maybe It’s The Water

Reporting on high-profile — or maybe just highly publicized — shooting tragedies often has a side benefit: Occasionally one gets to hear a local lawman, unafraid of irking some political boss, make observations which are the definition of common sense.

It happened last month following a racially-charged triple homicide in Jacksonville, Florida when Sheriff T.K. Waters told a room full of reporters, probably with a tiny bit of sarcasm, “The story is always about guns. It’s the people that (are) bad.”

He quickly added this about the killer who had murdered three people before taking his own life, “This guy’s a bad guy. If I could take my gun off right now and lay it on this counter, nothing will happen. It’ll sit there. But as soon as a wicked person grabs ahold of that handgun and starts shooting people with it, there’s the problem. The problem is the individual.

“Now guns are a tool that people use to do horrible things,” the sheriff added. “But it’s the individuals that wield these things. So, we are working hard to try to stop that.”

I’ll bet those newsies didn’t see that coming. Indeed, most news agencies didn’t bother to report the sheriff’s comments but Fox News did. It made Sheriff Waters a standout in a field of hand-wringers; a fellow who knows the good guys from the bad guys.

By no small surprise, this seems to be a trait shared by several Sunshine State sheriffs.

Back in April, NBC News reported on Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods’ observations about a trio of teens involved in a deadly shooting spree. The crime predictably took on a gun control angle, with the press seemingly ignoring the fact that none of the suspects, ages 17, 16 and 12, were old enough to legally purchase, much less possess a handgun