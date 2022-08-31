Leica Range-Finding Optics

Changing Technology

Rifle scopes added magnification, with no post, blade or leaf to hide the target. A dot reticle was a rangefinder too. The dot in my 2-1/2x Lyman on a Mauser in .300 H&H subtended 3 minutes of angle. If it covered half the depth of a big buck’s chest, the deer was about 300 yards off.

Palm-size laser rangefinders had been around for several years before Leica squeezed one into a binocular the shape of a land mine. These pocket instruments were lighter, less costly and more compact than early military rangefinders. They sent a laser beam to the target, which bounced it back. The beam’s travel was timed by an internal clock. Range, in yards or meters, then appeared in a liquid crystal display (LCD). Bushnell peddled these units by the gross, to golfers as well as to shooters. Other firms piled on. Despite their sophistication, laser rangefinders were not difficult to manufacture. No heavy machine work or big, expensive glass. But on a hunt, with a shot in the offing, you needed three hands to use one. After spotting game, you juggled binocular and rifle to get a read on the distance, then juggled again to rid your hands of optics to take aim.

Leica has been making binoculars since 1907, constantly improving them for people who value performance above price. My first look with a Trinovid was like a view through new eyes — though this particular Leica series had been around since 1958. The ideal binocular, it seemed to me 30 years ago, would handle like a Trinovid but feature the Geovid laser. Not long thereafter, Leica trotted out just such a glass, adding fluoride lenses for sharper contrast.

Then in 2013, the Geovid HD-B stretched its reach with 0.2-second accuracy to 1,800 yards! Both 8×42 and 10×42 versions boast Leica’s Advanced Ballistic Compensation (ABC) system. Programmed for one of 12 common bullet arcs — or data from your load on the provided 2-MB microSD card — this electronic brain computes vertical angle, temperature and barometric pressure to show proper hold for any shot, or the number of clicks on your elevation dial to compensate for bullet drop. A magnesium frame keeps weight of the Geovid HD-B to less than 34 oz. And it retails for less than half the price of the first Geovid!