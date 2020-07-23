Lapua and SK Rimfire Ammo

Background
Nammo Group is a Norwegian company owned by the governments of Norway and Finland with four business units, one manufacturing Lapua centerfire ammunition and components in Lapua, Finland and SK and Lapua rimfire ammo in Schönebeck, Germany. Lapua also operates a rimfire testing facility in Mesa, Arizona and is opening another one in Marengo, Ohio. This investment proves they are serious about meeting the needs of rimfire shooters.
SK Ammunition website lists nine different .22 caliber offerings and I had four of these to try: Standard Plus, Flat Nose Match, Rifle Match and Long Range Match, along with Lapua Center-X. According to the specs, they all have 40-gr. bullets pushed by 2.59 grams of powder. Except for the Flat Nose, they all look the same.