Lapua and SK Rimfire Ammo

Conclusions

Not only does the ammo perform well, it’s consistent from shot to shot. In a lifetime of shooting various brands of .22 ammunition, this hasn’t always been the case and I am now an SK fan. It’s a little pricey compared to some other manufacturer’s bulk ammo offerings, with retail prices ranging from 9 to 14 cents per round, but still beats 9mm by a long shot.

If pushed to say which of the ammo types performed the best, I’d lean toward the Flat Nose Match, but honestly every group on every target was something to brag about for the shooter, the gun and the ammo. I left the range smiling.

We fired approximately 1,000 rounds in five different guns during the afternoon and had not one failure to feed, failure to eject, failure to lock back a slide or failure to ignite. Not one! When was the last time you did that with .22 ammo?*

www.sk-ammunition.com

