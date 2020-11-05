Kimber K6s

One of these days I plan to retire, or at least semi-retire, and as I move into that stage of life, I’ll be making some different choices so far as everyday carry.

Oh, yeah, I’ll be packing because life as a journalist has taught me a couple of lessons:

1. Violence erupts suddenly and it doesn’t occur on a pre-arranged schedule, or when you expect it.

2. Criminals and crazy people don’t call ahead to tell you they’re coming.

I’ve narrowed things down to whether I’m heading into an urban environment or will be out in my more rural surroundings, the latter which will find me off the pavement much of the time. And, where I live out in the Pacific Northwest, when you’re off the pavement, you just might encounter things with teeth and claws. There is no quick 9-1-1 service and you are on your own.

Two years ago, a mountain lion killed one of two guys who were bicycling up a gravel logging road only a few miles from my home. Where I live, they call that an object lesson. Those who don’t learn from such lessons do so at their peril.