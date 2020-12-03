Out Of The Box

If you’re familiar with the Russian Saiga, a lot of what the Komrad brings to the table will be familiar as well. The Komrad feeds both 2¾” and 3″ 12-gauge shot shells from a detachable box magazine. Unlike the similar Vepr-12, there’s no magwell here and bolt hold-open duties have been tasked to the notched safety lever. Other Saiga-esque features of the Komrad include a side-mounted optics rail, smooth top cover, standard bead-and-notch iron sights and a two-position gas regulator with “H” and “L” markings to adjust between high- and low-pressure loads.

The fit and finish of our Komrad gives a nod to its American pedigree. While calling Russian Saiga “rough” would be putting it nicely, our test gun boasts masterfully set rivets topped with a glass-smooth finish — quality craftsmanship also extends to the inside of the gun as well.

The Komrad’s trigger is top shelf. For a moment, we even thought our trigger pull gauge might need to be recalibrated after seeing readings on our test gun. Early versions of the Komrad shipped with the Tapco G2 trigger group, which typically measures around 4 lbs. of pull. However, shortly after the Komrad’s initial release, K-USA moved forward with their own trigger group — one possessing a smooth, moderate amount of travel and topping out just a hair over 2½ lbs. before dropping the hammer. The reset on this trigger is so tactile and audible you can’t miss it. In fact, company CEO Johnathan Mossberg takes quality control so seriously he personally applies the proof mark to K-USA barrels during the assembly process.

Because shotguns were designed to be fired from the shoulder and pistols were designed to be fired one-handed, the inclusion of the SBA-3 brace and CAA’s EVG (Ergonomic Vertical Grip) play a critical role in helping the Komrad achieve status as a “firearm.”

Options for mounting accessories and methods of carry offer nearly as much versatility as the 12-gauge shells it shoots. Quick-detach sling sockets can be found at the 3-, 6- and 9-o’clock positions on the handguard, along with three Picatinny rail sections in the same locations. Another QD point can be found on the SBA-3 brace, which rides on an adjustable six-position tube from TDi Arms that also sports a left-side sling loop.

K-USA rounds out the package with a traditional 10-slot flash hider and supplies two of their own five-round magazines with the gun. K-USA also offers 10-round magazines for purchase and because the Komrad uses the traditional rock-and-lock method of insertion, any Saiga-patterned magazine should work as well.