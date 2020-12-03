Range Time
“Never trust a used-car salesman or a semi-automatic shotgun,” is paraphrased life advice a good Army buddy of mine once shared with me. The Russian Saiga is notoriously finicky, especially when it comes to low-recoiling loads. Would we find our Komrad to be as reliable as a sleazy salesman, or would it pass the test and break the mold?
On our first trip to the range, we decided to go straight for the big stuff — a mix of 3" 546-grain lead slugs, 300-grain Federal Trophy Copper and some 2¾" Hornady Critical Defense 00 Buckshot. As previously noted, the Komrad has an adjustable gas regulator and rotating the gas regulator to the high-pressure setting for the stiff loads we were about to shoot was a simple enough affair. Savvy shooters already know shooting high-pressure loads with the gas regulator in the low-pressure setting is a surefire recipe for premature parts failure of the firearm. Changing settings requires a simple press down on the detent lock with the K-USA provided tool, then rotating the regulator to the appropriate position.
The Komrad weighs less than 8 lbs. thanks to the short barrel length, and it felt downright diminutive when locking in a magazine filled with magnum loads. Because the size of the Komrad and the power it packs lends itself perfectly to the home defense scenario, we set our targets up a mere 10 yards away. Naturally, there were some concerns about the recoil such a compact package would produce.