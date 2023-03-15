Intervention, Vel Non

Damsel In Distress

It wasn’t exactly the night I’d planned. I was 22 years old and had just graduated from college but somehow shanghaied my way onto a two-and-a-half-week trip to the U.K. with the history department, a trip on which Price joined me. Since we’d been friends for a couple years already, we bunked together for the trip and shared a room on the second floor of the Royal Station Hotel in Newcastle, England. At the

time, Newcastle was reputed to be a serious party city, which basically squares with my own observations while I was there. It was 11 p.m., not late for that season of my life, and I’d just headed back to the room after a Bible study with other members of the group.

Over 20 years later, I can’t tell you how we heard it, but I think we had the balcony door open when a female voice screamed from the

street below, “Help me! Help me!” Rushing to the balcony, Price and I saw a girl with jaw-length, bright-red hair and a little black

dress walking rapidly, trying to get away from a young man with a shaved head. He was dressed in all black, including the expected high, glossy black boots. The two were arguing loudly, and as he closed on her, she turned and drove her own big black shoe into his shin. He staggered but kept coming until she nailed him twice more and he went down to the pavement. Moving fast, the girl made space, but undeterred, he stumbled up and chased her.