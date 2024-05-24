If Only I Were Wealthy

A couple of weeks ago, one of my social media pals asked me what it was like testing guns and what gun writers did with them afterward.

I assured this fellow that I sent those test guns right back to the manufacturer unless I was so impressed I bought the gun, which was a rare event on my budget. “Otherwise,” I told him, “they’d just be cluttering up my house.” Oh, the humanity!

Over the years, there were definitely some guns I would have been delighted to keep because they were just so darned much fun to shoot. A few would have made great personal packing pistols, and one or two were absolute gems. But I got reminded more than once, “You have enough guns.” Never respond to such a comment with, “Well, you’ve got more pairs of shoes.” In the interest of domestic tranquility, just don’t go there.

Even if I were the mythical “rich gunwriter,” I would still have managed to go broke fast. Let’s just say I have an insatiable appetite for things that go BANG! Somebody should form a counseling group. “Hi, I’m Dave, and I’m a gunwriter.”

Take, for example, the sixgun above. It’s a Colt King Cobra in .357 Magnum, one of the few fixed-sight double-action sixguns I’ve ever admired. I hit pretty much everything I aimed at, and it had a nice action, a good feel and carried well. I would have built a holster for this baby and used it on the trail and even for concealed everyday carry. The rubber finger groove grips (I think they were made by Hogue) were comfortable and sucked up a fair amount of recoil.