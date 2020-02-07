School In Session

This was a perfect situation where having a .22 caliber handgun mimicking the size and operation of a centerfire defensive handgun was perfect. After some classroom training on safety and gun handling, we moved to the range. One of the guns she handled and dry-fired in the classroom was a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P. She liked the way it felt and was interested in seeing how it shot.

Several of the shooting lanes were active when we made our way to our assigned lane. Even though she was wearing hearing protection, Elaine flinched every time a gun went off. I quickly perceived handing her a 9mm for her first shooting experience would just scare her away from shooting for life — so I didn’t.

I loaded up a full-size .22 caliber S&W M&P for her to shoot. Even after assuring her the gun wasn’t going to be as loud as the ones she was hearing in other lanes, she asked me to put my hands on the gun with her for her first shots. I did, and after three or four uneventful shots, she was ready to go solo.