Flying Alone
We worked together with the .22 for several shooting sessions before graduating to the 9mm. Due to the progression from the smaller caliber, she handled it fine.
I’ve had many similar experiences when introducing people to shooting, especially kids and women shooting for the first time. But this isn’t the end of why .22s mimicking larger guns are great for training. In fact, I use them myself. Shooting any gun correctly and being accurate will improve your skills as a shooter. If you shoot the .22 twin of a larger caliber gun, the transference of any developed skill is going to be high. Your training won’t cost as much and it won’t put as much wear on your hands and shoulders.