New Products
July 2021 Issue
Lightweight Tactical Defense (LTD) Pistol Line
Lone Wolf Arms
Lone Wolf Arms introduces the Lightweight Tactical Defense (LTD) Pistol Line. Unlike many other GLOCK-pattern alternatives on the market, the LTD is not the result of geometry changes or polishing of new old-stock parts, but rather the culmination of decades of experience. Thanks to the Timberwolf Frame, the LTD offers a slimmer, more natural feel. They are also lighter. MSRP: $699.95. For more info: (208) 448-0600, LoneWolfDist.com
Fred Eichler Series Light Predator2L
The Fred Eichler Series Light Predator2L from Rock River Arms features a carbon fiber handguard to reduce overall weight. The handguard also incorporates the unique coyote paw prints found on all Fred Eichler Series handguards. This accurate rifle incorporates a .223 Wylde Chamber for both 5.56mm and .223 caliber ammo. The 16″ lightweight fluted stainless-steel barrel offers accuracy at long ranges, has a 1:8″ twist and has been cryogenically treated and bead blasted for a no glare finish. MSRP: Black $1,945; Gunmetal Gray $2,010. For more info: (309) 792-5780, RockRiverArms.com
Carbon Stalker
Howa
The Carbon Stalker from Howa is offered in 6.5 Creemoor, 7.62x39mm, 223 REM and 350 Legend. A standard 22″ Howa barrel is fitted into a Custom Carbon Fiber-wrapped stock bringing the weight to a lightweight 4 lbs., 10 oz. Features include an Accublock Lug Bed, a Limbsaver Buttpad, a 2-Stage Match Trigger, 3-Position Safety and sub-MOA assurance. MSRP: $959. For more info: (800) 553-4229, howausa.com
Butski Long Stroker and Original Cutter
Hunter Specialties
The Butski Long Stroker and Original Cutter from Hunter Specialties are two calls you’ll want to carry during turkey season. Both are designed by turkey hunting expert and champion caller Paul Butski. The Long Stroker is a long-boat, paddle-style box call producing excited yelping and cutting. Ideal for locating game, it makes more turkey vocals. Made of American walnut with a Purple Heart lid, this call has a compilation of high pitch rasp in every stroke. The Original Cutter, a 3-reed, stretched extra-tight call, will produce aggressive yelping and cutting. MSRP: Long Stroker $49.99; Original Cutter $9.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, HunterSpec.com
HEX Dragonfly
Hex Optics
The HEX Dragonfly is a versatile reflex sight suited for use with pistols, rifles and shotguns. Manual brightness adjustment of the 3.5 MOA dot offers maximum control and the 16-hour auto-off feature prevents the battery from draining if accidentally left on. It is precision machined from 6061 T6 Hardcoat anodized aluminum and with a scratch-resistant, anti-glare glass lens. MSRP: $249. For more info: (833) 886-9757, HexOptics.com
Impulse Hunting Pack
ALPS OutdoorZ
ALPS OutdoorZ introduces the new Impulse Hunting Pack. Developed for whitetail hunters who demand quiet and ease-of-access in an all-day pack, the Impulse comes wrapped in Deadquiet fleece to help deaden sound upon contact with brush or clothing. This makes it ideal for still hunting. The Impulse comes in Realtree EDGE camo and weighs 5 lbs., 4 oz. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsBrands.com
Magazines for CZ Scorpion Evo
ETS Group
ETS Group announces the release of 30- and 40-round 9mm magazines for the CZ Scorpion Evo. The clear polymer mags are made from advanced polymers to provide impact resistance so they won’t crack or break when dropped. With superior tolerances, the magazines won’t become brittle over time, even when exposed to harsh environments, chemicals, extreme cold, or UV rays. The transparent bodies make it easy to identify round count and type. MSRP: $21.99 (30-round); $24.99 (40-round). For more info: (855) 887-5452, ETSGroup.us
Handall Beavertail Grip Sleeve
Hogue Inc.
Hogue’s HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve for the Taurus G2 series offers grip enhancement and precision fit for G2c, G3c and PT111 Millenium G2 models. Hogue’s Beavertail grip sleeve design enhances the shooter’s grip experience by significantly reducing perceived recoil of polymer pistols. Hogue’s ultra-soft rubber provides added protection for the purlicue of the hand while the finger grooves allow a consistent grasp and a secure hold. MSRP: $12.95. For more info: (800) 438-4747, HogueInc.com
TOPS Filet
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives has released the TOPS Filet, their first filet knife. With an OAL of 11.5″, its 154CM steel blade is 8″ long, 0.09″ thick with a tumble finish. The TOPS Filet will make it easy to slice fish. It would also be a great boning knife for meats. The handle is a combination of rubber and G10 that provides a secure grip that’s important when dealing with slippery objects. It comes with an OD Green Kydex sheath. MSRP: $215. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
Elvia
Emerson Knives Inc.
Emerson Knives’ Elvia can be used both as a utility tool and as a weapon. With an overall length of 7.2″, it has a 2.7″-long, 0.125″-thick blade made of 154CM steel with a stonewashed finish and a hardness rating of 57-59RC. The knife has a conventional V-grind with a chisel edge, a G-10 handle and a Titanium lock. MSRP: $264.95. For more info: (310) 539-5633, EmersonKnives.com
Rangefinder Holster
The Rangefinder Holster from Mystery Ranch allows one-handed operation to ensure easy measurement of range or distance. Constructed of 500D Cordura fabric and Poly spacer-mesh inner, the holster will fit rangefinders between 4″ and 5″ tall and 1.5″ (deep) x 2.5″ (wide). MSRP: $25. For more info: (833) 548-1999, MysteryRanch.com
Alpha Shooting Rest
Birchwood Casey
The Alpha Shooting Rest is one of five rests introduced by Birchwood Casey this year. The Alpha has a tubular steel frame with a non-slip rubber stock rest, adjustable leveling feet with bulls-eye bubble level and more. The rest accommodates popular AR pistols with barrels as short as 7.5″ as well as full-sized rifles. The other new shooting rests are the Bravo, Echo, Foxtrot and Tango. Each is specifically designed for accuracy, comfort and ease of use. MSRP: Alpha $229.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, BirchwoodCasey.com
Tactical Deluxe Grip Plug
Ergo Grips
The Tactical Deluxe Grip Plug from Ergo Grips is designed to plug the cavity on the bottom of Tactical Deluxe Grips. Securely press into the bottom of any TDX grip to prevent debris from lodging in the cavity. It also functions as a shock-absorbing pad to protect the grip when setting the rifle down on hard surfaces. MSRP: $5. For more info: (877) 281-3783, ErgoGrips.net
Robust Brown Flush Mount Model
Skull Hooker
Skull Hooker offers the Robust Brown Flush Mount Model along with the original flush mount with a Graphite Black finish. The new model allows consumers to better match the European mount hardware to their displays and overall color scheme. The Flush Mount is constructed of high quality steel welded to support large and extra-large European-style skulls like bear, deer and antelope. MSRP: $9.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, SkullHooker.com