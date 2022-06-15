Stepping Up

Living on a farm, I like to have a rifle handy for vermin control, most often a .22 LR or .22 Magnum. Recently my truck rifle has become a .223 rather than a rimfire. The rifle shown here is my latest, a Howa 1500 Mini EXCL Lite in .223. Built on the Howa mini action, it’s housed in a polymer chassis stock. The buttstock is adjustable for length of pull and can be folded for storage.

The Howa Mini action is a little gem, 12% shorter than the Howa short action. The receiver is machined with a flat bottom for easy bedding and with a large integral recoil lug. The bolt is forged in one piece, with a recessed bolt face and M16 style extractor and ejector. It feeds from a proprietary detachable magazine holding 10 rounds in .223. Barrel is medium profile, 20″ long with a 1:8 twist. The 1:8 twist will stabilize many of the ballistically efficient bullets such as the various 70–75 grain match and hunting bullets. I like high B.C. bullets mainly because they are superior in resisting wind drift. I’d be exaggerating to say it’s windy every day on the plains. No, it’s only windy on the days I want to shoot something.

Overall length varies from 41″ to 44″ depending on where you have the LOP set. The unloaded rifle weighs 6 lbs., 12 oz. on my certified scale while the factory web site says 7-1/2 lbs. As shown with Zeiss 3-9 x 40 scope in steel Warne rings/bases, weight when empty is 7 lbs., 13 oz. It’s not what I would call “lite” by today’s standards, but the weight is due in part to the medium profile barrel. I can tolerate a bit of weight in return for the steady hold provided by the muzzle-forward balance.

The two-stage trigger is very good with a smooth first stage of about a pound, then a crisp 3-1/4 lb. break for the second stage. The manual provided doesn’t mention pull weight, much less advise how to adjust it, but there are videos online for assistance should you require a lighter pull. For a rifle that may be used in cold weather, I don’t mind the factory pull, especially considering the rifle is not super light.

The fast 1:8 twist stabilizes heavier bullets and the barrel is throated to accept bullets seated out. Most bullets in the 55-grain range in factory loads will jump about 0.20″ to the rifling depending on bullet profile. Longer bullets seated out can be single-loaded. Magazine length is 2.33″, which limits bullet choice a bit. I like the Hornady 75-grain ELD Match bullet but seated to cartridge overall length of 2.390″ as recommended by Hornady results in cartridges just a bit too long. When this happens, my reliable standby is the 75-grain Hornady BTHP.