Looking closer, the shotgun has a fully adjustable semi-buckhorn rear sight with a diamond insert while the ramp front sight has a 0.062" ivory bead. For those not opposed to the idea, the receiver is also drilled and tapped for Weaver scope mounts.



But point-and-shoot hunting is where Henry sees this new side-gate smoothbore shotgun really excelling. With a cylinder choke 19.8" barrel and five-round tubular magazine, this levergun is a natural for hunting tight cover where you may have to swing fast and shoot instinctively.



It’s worth noting this shotgun takes 2.5" .410 shells only, but the tubular magazine can be removed for quick and safe unloading in the field or at home. A transfer bar safety was also included in the design.



Weighing just over 7 lbs., Henry designers also included QD sling swivel studs on the barrel band and under the stock in the rear for the addition of a sling. From end to end the shotgun measures 38.1" long. The curved buttplate allows for a 14" length of pull.



According to Henry, you can use the new .410 side-gate lever shotgun “to bust clays, hunt grouse or brag to your friends that you own one of the sharpest looking shotguns on the market.” And who doesn’t want to do all of that?



MSRP for the .410 model, and all new side-gate lever rifles, is $1,045.



For more info: www.henryusa.com

Phone: (210) 858-4400



