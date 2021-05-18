Good News, Bad News

As a kid, I thought the Centennial was stupid too … but as a grownup and a serious shooter, I had to change my mind. It wasn’t necessarily the hammerless profile might be ever so slightly faster out of pocket or ankle holster than a bobbed-hammer Chief or a Bodyguard. The single biggest advantage in shooting was less muzzle rise, model for model with the same ammo. The “high horn” of the backstrap allowed the firing hand to get higher on the gun, lowering the bore axis and reducing muzzle rise, thus improving recoil recovery for fast follow-up hits. Don’t take my word for it — try it for yourself, as I did.

Another advantage comes from the direction of negligent discharge and civil liability protection. A cocked hammer creates a “hair trigger” effect that under stress can play into an unintentional shot. It also enables the false accusation an intentional, justified shot was an inexcusable accident! This is why so many police departments made their service revolvers double-action-only.

Moreover, with a revolver thumb-cocked in anticipation of a critical shot, the situation can resolve itself without a shot being fired, leaving the user to lower the hammer on a live round with a shaky, over-adrenalized hand. This gets all the more scary if the shooter only has the exposed nub of a hammer found on the Bodyguard. The double-action-only design of the hammerless becomes a feature, not a bug.