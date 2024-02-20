Ham'r Time!

Jig Magic

The jig itself is … brilliant. After assembling the side supports and top plate, you mount the receiver blank using the pivot pinhole and a buffer tube attachment point. The top plate serves as a guide to control virtually any standard router — your milling tool. The side plates not only mark locations of the receiver holes you’ll create with a hand drill or tabletop press, they also serve as guides ensuring your holes are perfectly perpendicular.

The company provides a custom router plate mating with the top plate of the jig setup. This router plate accepts mounting pegs interfacing with recessed templates in the jig top plate. The pegs and guides limit router movement so you’re only cutting between the lines with the company’s router-compatible milling bit.

The process is simple. Using a handy built-in milling bit depth-setting guide, adjust your cutting depth to the shallowest mark. With each pass, you shave off a layer of aluminum by swirling the router in a spiral pattern until you’ve cleared the area bounded by the jig template. I didn’t measure, but each pass cuts maybe 1/16th” or so. Then adjust cutting depth to the next level indicated by the guide and repeat the process. Be patient and don’t try to cut deeper else you’ll create chips in your future receiver.

You’ll make 20-some passes, changing router plate pegs twice more in the process. The deeper pegs limit you to different portions of the cutting template on the jig’s top plate. By the time you’re done, you’ll have cleared out the entire trigger group area clear through to the trigger hole itself. I was amazed at the precision of the millwork, considering I was using standard household tools. The result was smooth and precise, and all parts fit perfectly when complete.

After you’ve milled out the receiver, you’ll need to drill three holes for the trigger and hammer pins and the safety itself. By rotating the jig in your vise, you’ll have easy access to the jig guides. I used a cordless hand drill with no ill effects.

I did have to make one small adjustment. The safety detent hole needed a bit of cleaning out where it intersected my freshly drilled safety lever hole. A quick pass with the correct-sized drill bit fixed it in seconds.