DIY Custom Ruger 10/22

Options

Today, there are options galore and companies like Powder River Precision, Voltquartsen, Power Custom (Grand Masters), EABCO and even Ruger offer a bewildering array of barrels, parts, triggers, actions, bolts and controls. I think you can’t go wrong with any of them as long as the parts meet your idea of a “perfect” 10/22.

In my case, it started with a call from Dan Batchelor, founder of Powder River Precision. He knew of my quest for a dream 10/22 so he sent me their “Rubicon” receiver. This is a complete receiver/bolt and action (no need for a 10/22 base gun here), along with a Briley Raptor fluted .22 barrel threaded for a suppressor. This is an unparalleled action group of first-class design and bespoke construction methods — truly a custom design from a custom shop. Quality does not come cheap and it’s between $524 to $621 depending on options. “I have an obsession with intricate, mechanical things,” Dan told me on the phone. “And a quest for excellence in all we do here at the shop.”

I assured him it shows.

But it’s turn-key, including the all-important barrel-locking block. If you pick and choose bits and pieces from many makers, they don’t, as Dan said, “Always play well together,” so sticking with one maker is sensible. The Rubicon features a bar-stock receiver and integrated Picatinny rail, Top Line centerline guide rod and charging handle system (keeps things running smoothly), stainless steel bolt, integrated firing pin and wire EDM (not stamped) precision extractor. The fire control parts are also wire EDM and you end up with a crisp, reliable 2.5-lb. trigger pull. The aluminum V-block helps reduce damage to the barrel, and mine has the anodized aluminum extended mag release. My next “upgrade” will be to a flat trigger, which I really like.

All of this is nice, but doesn’t go the whole route unless you upgrade the barrel. The Briley lightweight barrel is a no-gunsmithing install and matches to the Rubicon smoothly. It’s got a hand-cut chamber and crown, is precision rifled and will deliver match-grade accuracy, I assure you. The fluted aluminum barrel sleeve is attractive, stiff and helps to keep it cool during any heated exchanges with aluminum cans or steel plates. It’s got a hardened stainless breech face, eliminating the “mushrooming” you can get with a standard barrel. It can happen, and I’ve experienced it — it’s due to being hammered by the steel bolt as it cycles. Briley’s barrel is about $300.

The stock is a design I favored from the moment I saw it. I didn’t want to go with a synthetic while the Ruger 10/22 Yukon Silhouette stock by Revolution fits this combo neatly. It’s about $225 and is handsomely made, agreeably finished and comes in different colors and laminations. A rifle like this needs to function well — but also needs to be, I’ll just say it … pretty.

I topped it with a very nice Meopta Optika5 2-10×42 scope, with a sort of a “ranging” reticle allowing you to hold-over as needed once you get dialed in. It’s about $400 or so, but you could easily take things as high as you like since this rifle deserves it.

So — my total investment is about $1,500 or so. The amazing thing here is I have a “Ruger 10/22” with no Ruger parts in it! That’s not saying you can’t build a very nice rifle using Ruger parts, because you can. But I was intrigued by this combo. It also went together as smoothly as greased lightning and I had exactly zero issues with fit or function. Gosh, it’s fun when it happens.