Cosmi Shotgun

The entry-level price for the Cosmi is $23,999. The one in the pictures would cost you $43,999. There, I said it. Before you panic and draft hate mail, let me tell you a short story.

Around 1990 I had some plumbing done. The fellow doing it was in his mid-30s, polite, and knew his business. He saw my minty ’67 Dodge truck in the garage and we chatted about cars. I asked if he had a collector car. “Oh, yeah, I have a road car.” So, naturally I asked what he had.

“Oh, a GT40.” I gasped. An original Ford GT40 cost in the low millions at the time. Can you say Le Mans? “Um, please tell me that story!” I said.

It seems he had inherited some land, sold it and used the money to pay off his family debts. He had about $150,000 leftover and was going to invest it. He’d always been enamored with the GT40 design but could never begin to think about owning one. Then he discovered the hard-core reproductions being built using original Ford components. The results were stunning and mirror images of the originals in both performance and looks. They could have raced at Le Mans with the originals. A GT40 is like hooking a fire-breathing dragon to your wagon. But even the reproductions cost about $150,000 at the time.

“Well,” the plumber smiled at me, “my wife said, ‘Why don’t you buy one? I know you love them, and we can afford it now.’ So I did.” He laughed out loud then.

He went on to tell me he drives it all the time, and owning it opened some amazing doors. He’d become friends with Jay Leno, racing drivers, been interviewed in magazines, had TV spots done on him and his car. He told me it had been an amazing experience. He had no plans to sell the car.

His car is worth upward of $500,000 today, by the way.