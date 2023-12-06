Hamilton Bowen is a cherished friend, a benchmark leader in custom revolver building, witty, and — dare I say it — even charming at times. The fact is before gun making, he completed undergraduate studies in history and English, likely helping to account for his literary ease. Hamilton’s emails always delight and his grasp of what makes us smile when it comes to revolvers is indeed legendary.

Hamilton studied gun making at Trinidad State Junior College, finding himself drawn particularly to revolvers. After graduation, he returned to his native Tennessee to focus on his real passion, revolver work. After 1980, Bowen Classic Arms was born or, as Hamilton says, he “… at least entered his apprenticeship to himself.”

A few months ago, I sent what began life as a standard Ruger New Model Blackhawk in .44 Special to Hamilton for a bit of work. I got the following email from him after a suitable period of time had passed.

“Expect to blue in another couple of weeks and we should have you ready to go. Assuming some version of Bowen’s Disease (it’s whatever it needs to be, depending upon the situation) doesn’t intrude. Just for the record, the formal literary name for such excuses (in principle) is ‘Bunburying,’ from Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest although Oscar used the name of an imaginary friend rather than an imaginary disease in his immortal play.”

As might be expected, someone who would write an update like this to a client can likely be relied upon to think outside the box when it comes to custom revolver work. You’d be correct if you thought as much.