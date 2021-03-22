Gun Training for Women

Noises

The night before, the hounds’ bays were more than typical howling at a passing critter. The couple went to the front door. Mike peered out, shining a spotlight past their vehicles, down the drive toward the kennel — nothing.

A rattling sound came from the back door, making them jump. They turned to look down the hall and spotted a man’s face peering through the window. “Who would come up a dark driveway with so many dogs,” Jessica asked. Mike, always a good Samaritan, ignored her comment and moved to the door. The stranger spoke in broken English, saying he had car trouble.

Mike decided to help the man and Jessica watched as her husband’s car headed out of the driveway.

“Why had she let her husband leave with the strange man? What should they have done?” A lightning burst of electricity shot from her heart to her arms when Jessica realized there could’ve been two men and one could’ve stayed behind.

Mike drove up to a broken down vehicle, shining the headlights toward it — he lifted the hood to peer into the engine compartment — a blow hit the back of his head. Jessica sees the image of a large knife as it pierces her husband’s throat.

Gasping for air, Jessica squeezes her eyes closed, holding back the tears. She thinks, “I wish he’d taken his gun.” She then remembers the noise on the front steps and seeing her husband lying in a pool of blood.

The strange man had left Mike for dead, stolen his vehicle, and somehow the Good Samaritan found the strength to crawl home. He now lies in a hospital bed — he’ll recover but with lessons from the encounter with an illegal immigrant, not even the hounds are comforting. Jessica feels a need for a gun.

Back in college, Jessica had attempted to shoot a boyfriend’s handgun. He laughed as the Colt .45 lurched in her hand. She trembled as she couldn’t get it out of her hands quick enough. The improper experience had been the extent of her firearm training; she needed more.