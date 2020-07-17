‘Qualified Alternatives’
Interestingly, according to NSSF’s Oliva, 25 states currently offer what he called “at least one qualified alternative permit.”
What does that mean? In these states, the carry permit allows the permit holder to buy a gun from a retailer without a separate additional check and the reason is simple: the gun owner has already gone through a check in order to get the permit/license in the first place. The irony is that this is allowed under the Brady Act.
This raises the question why other states that have concealed carry licenses aren’t able to do this. A check is a check, right? Why should anyone who passed a background check to carry a defensive sidearm have to endure yet another check anytime they buy a new gun during the effective lifespan of the license?