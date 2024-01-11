Guide Advice

It’s dark when you pull up to the only breakfast place in town, but your guide is already there. How do you know? His is the pickup with dog boxes in the bed, in front of a trailer he’s towing, which is full of … you got it … more dogs. Your guide knows where the birds are, his dogs are sharp as tacks and he wants the day to be your trip of a lifetime. It’s “team play” from here on out and here’s what he hopes you’ve done in anticipation of your hunt.

These outstanding guides represent nearly a century-and-a-half of experience hunting a wide variety of game birds throughout North America. Their goal is to get the client shooting birds over great dog work in some stunningly gorgeous settings. Take their advice for a great 2023–24 season!

Don Brown, Virginia — Don Brown has spent over 30-years as a wild bird hunting guide for ruffed grouse, woodcock and bobwhite quail. He’s well-known for his string of excellent Vizslas. Bring your own dog if you wish, but Brown’s one request is you do some pre-trip training and conditioning.

“I never mind a sport bringing his own dogs to hunt over,” Brown said. “That’s the magic of bird hunting. However, the one thing I wished hunters would do is to bring a dog or a string of dogs that would handle. Too much time on many of my hunts are spent looking for a client’s dog that really is a self-hunter. Sometimes the dogs range off, other times they won’t listen, and still other times they bust birds. I can provide a training session for clients if that is what they want. But if they’re booking me for a wild bird hunt then we all should have the same expectation, which is to shoot birds over pointed flushes. To do that you’ve got to have a trained and conditioned dog.”