Intelligence aka intel is defined as information discretely collected and processed to provide guidance and direction in helping leadership make decisions. It can be applied to politics, the military, business and in your own personal life. You can develop intelligence on anyone or anything.

The need for intelligence has been around since the first caveman village attacked the second cave man village. You can find references to intelligence as far back as in the Old Testament (Numbers 13:1), and in the writings of famed military strategist Sun Tzu (550 BC), who was a strong advocate for intelligence because of its use in avoiding military casualties. From his highly revered treatise “The Art of War” Sun Tzu is credited with “Foreknowledge is what enables a wise king to rule well and a good general to achieve things far beyond ordinary men.”

Fast forward about two and a half millennia, and nothing much has changed with regards to intelligence. Political leaders still use it to determine foreign policy. Military intelligence remains a discipline that uses vetted information as part of operational planning. Corporate or industrial espionage is the practice of using both open and clandestine collection techniques for commercial or financial purposes.

Ranging from searching for the best price on a house or a car to keeping your family safe, intelligence can be applied to any decision-based objective requiring foreknowledge. Quality intelligence or “good intel” is developed by a three-part process referred to by the experts as collection, analysis and application.