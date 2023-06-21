Good Deeds I’ve Done

Giving A Smile

The first time was about a dozen years ago. A lady friend of ours wanted to do a fundraiser for two cancer patients. She envisioned a “turkey shoot,” a great idea here in the Yellowstone Valley. Now this lady does nothing halfway. She planned rifle, handgun and shotgun events ending with a big auction. All entry fees were going to the fundraiser.

I offered to bring four of my World War II submachine guns and likewise supply the ammo for them. They were an American M1 Thompson .45 Auto, an American M3 .45 Auto (aka Grease Gun), a German MP40 9mm and a Soviet PPsh41 7.62x25mm. Most of the competitions awarded modest prizes to winners. My only award to anyone was the experience of shooting historic full autos. After the shooting, the auction contained things ranging from an actual mule to saddles to clothing.

To make a long story short, the “turkey shoot” was a great success. Shooting started at 10 a.m. and I didn’t take a break and sit down till after 3 p.m. A considerable sum was raised for the cancer patients. When the shooting ended and the auction started, everyone drifted toward it except me and two 14-year-old boys who were staring at my table of full autos.

Knowing their folks were okay with it, I said, “You guys want to shoot them?” They said, “We don’t have any money.” I replied, “I didn’t ask if you had money. I asked if you wanted to shoot them.” Their response was a loud “Yes!” We had a great time for another 45 minutes or so and the boys were then a big help with packing my gear. One of the boy’s mothers was one of the cancer patients. Later I got a letter from her saying he hadn’t smiled much lately but I put a big grin on his face. By the way, both cancer patients are still alive and well.

Sometimes after BPCR Silhouette matches here in Montana, I let people shoot a few of my World War II full autos. Adults liked shooting them but they are kid magnets! As their owner, I was a minor celebrity in youngsters’ eyes. After the guns were put up one evening, two teenagers hung around visiting with me. Both were bemoaning high school, saying they were going to quit as soon as possible. I joined in and said, “Yeah, I hated school too.” One said, “But you are a writer, you had to go to school.” I replied, “Yes, I did, hating it every minute. However, I hated working with shovels more!” Years later, an uncle of one of those boys told me the boy wanted me to know that I made an impression on him — he graduated, got a good job and now is a family man.