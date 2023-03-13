More Gain

Gloves can also help you shoot more accurately, as they’re excellent at reducing the worst effects of recoil. To wit, most lightweight .44 Magnums are not fun to shoot by any means. If wooden grips aren’t fitted perfectly to the frame of a magnum revolver, it’s not uncommon for them to draw blood at the web of the hand. When your trigger is a literal “pain lever,” extra padding in the exact area allows hard-kicking guns to shoot to their potential.

The effect isn’t just limited to magnums. There is a very, very well-known brand of polymer handgun that simply doesn’t work for me bare-handed as its medium frame size seems to vector recoil right into the lower bones of my thumb. I can deal with this for one magazine at a time, but when I shoot with a glove, the grip becomes far more “rounded out” and agreeable to my physiology. As a result, I can concentrate on shot placement over managing discomfort.

I also find gloves are a great asset for new shooters who might be recoil-averse. Sure, most of us know to pack a .22 or to bring along some soft-loaded .38 wadcutters to make someone’s first shooting session enjoyable. But suppose you’re specifically helping someone train with a small-framed, polymer gun in .40 S&W?

Gloves are a great way to have them avoid wincing with every pull of the trigger, which means better shot placement. And, as your mentees see tangible improvement on paper, they also build more confidence in their skills and their firearm. They also have more fun — in my estimation, the most critical quality when it comes to creating the next generation of avid shooters.