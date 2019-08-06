“FrankenGLOCK” Potential

If you already own a G43 and buy a G48, you don’t just have two slim-line 9s, you now have four. The reason — the top ends of each interchange with the bottom ends.



Take the barrel/slide assembly off your “subcompact” G43, put it on the “compact” frame of your G48, and voila — you have a G43X. One advantage of this configuration is if you carry in an OWB holster, the shorter barrel/slide length is slightly more concealable: the cover garment can ride up higher without revealing the holstered pistol.



A second advantage of this format is the stubbier front end comes out of the holster a wee bit faster, allowing you to get on target much sooner. A third advantage comes in weapon retention: if there’s a struggle for the gun, the longer butt gives you more leverage than your assailant’s hand has on the shorter front end of the gun.



Or — do the reverse with the longer barrel/slide assembly of the G48 atop the short-butt G43 frame. If you carry IWB on or near the hip, the longer slide’s contact with the hip tucks the grip frame tighter against your torso, lowering the holstered pistol’s profile and enhancing concealment. A G43 so “topped,” of course, also offers a slightly longer sight radius for enhanced accuracy potential, and the longer barrel gives you more velocity. This top/bottom swap gives you a smaller version of a popular G19 conversion — cutting the butt down to G26 dimensions.

One interchangeability element you won’t have, though, is the magazines. The 10-round mag of the G43X and G48 do not work in the original size G43 (and vice versa).



One caveat: There’s a good chance if such a “hybrid” G43/G48 needs work, the parts swap will have voided the warranty. GLOCK tested the G48 to work with G48 parts and the G43 to work with G43 parts after all, and does not recommend this particular parts swap.