Glock 21 Gen5

Handgunners who favor blue steel and walnut like to ask, “If the company’s motto is ‘GLOCK Perfection,’ how come they’re in the fifth generation of upgrades?” Well, maybe the motto should have been “Quest for perfection.” In any case, we present the Gen5 GLOCK 21, or in GLOCKspeak, the G21.5.

Introduced in 1990 with a 13 + 1 capacity, the light polymer-framed G21 quickly became the nation’s most popular police .45 Auto and many an armed citizen bought one too. The Gen5 features are as follows.

Flat-Front Grip — In addition to the necessarily large girth, the biggest “fit” complaint of the Model 21 was the finger grooves, which simply didn’t fit all fingers. The 21.5 eliminates the problem with a comfortable flat front-strap.

MOS — Our test pistol has GLOCK’s MOS (Modular Optics System) configuration. Red dot optical sights are the current hotness and GLOCK is on top of it. The included sights were standard plastic with a “ball in basket” sight picture and this is what we used in testing.

Ambidextrous Slide-Stop Lever — This is a Gen5 hallmark welcomed by southpaw users. Like its Gen4 predecessor, the 21.5’s magazine release button is also reversible.

Flared Magazine Well — The mag well is much wider than those of its predecessors, measuring 1.20″ according to the calipers. It is nicely beveled and flared, and was faster to reload compared to my Gen4 G21. Reload speed was also enhanced, oddly enough, by the grip shape. An arthritic right thumb forced me to move my G21 Gen4’s mag release to the right side so I could activate it with my trigger finger. The mag release, as near as I can tell, is identical between Gen4 and Gen5 on the 21s, yet I didn’t have to do this with the 21.5. The only reason I can think of is the straight front of the Gen5’s grip-frame better facilitated the slight shift in the hand required for the thumb to reach the button.

Tapered Front Slide Edges — This allows smoother re-holstering. The Gen5 also comes with front as well as rear slide grasping grooves, a feature I don’t care for though many do.