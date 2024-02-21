Getting Your Mind Right

Danger lurks …. Are you prepared physically, training wise and mentally? If you have not read Cooper’s treatise Principles of Personal Defense, you should. If you have, it is past time to re-read it — I read it at least twice a year and gift it to many. While the book is a mere 44 pages, it is very deep in the philosophy of self-protection. Cooper was a master of synthesizing topics to the simplest and most easily understood form. He found seven principles of personal defense:

• Alertness

• Decisiveness

• Aggressiveness

• Speed

• Coolness

• Ruthlessness

• Surprise

As these are principles, they do not differ due to your geographic location or demographics of the population. They are worldwide.

If you study a bit more, you will also learn the Color Code. This is a simple method of conditioning your mind for a potential incident. The condition of your mind controls your readiness.

Condition White — Most spend their life in Condition White. White is asleep at the wheel. You are unaware of the world around you. Look at the Zombies walking about with their heads in their phones. The official term in my prior life as a LEO was these people were “practicing cranial-rectal inversion.” Live in Condition White and you are begging to become a victim.