Four Cleaning "Secrets"

4. You don’t have to clean a gun after every range trip

There’s an interesting dichotomy I’ve found in the gun world: Consumers want the same battle-hardened, hellfire-tested, faultlessly reliable firearms used by soldiers and law enforcement. You know, the kind that can go thousands of rounds between failure? But once in their possession, those same shooters are afraid their guns will malfunction if they look at them wrong.

Let me say this first: Ignore this bullet point if you want to maximize reliability with a CCW gun or home defense firearm. If you’re counting on something to defend life and limb, you owe yourself to ensure it’s always in a condition of optimal functioning. Also ignore me if you’re shooting corrosive surplus primers.

But beyond this specific case? 99.9% of the time, a quality gun will run a little dirty. I’ve often told people most of my guns tell me when they need to be cleaned. If slides feel a little slow returning to battery, if extraction feels a little sticky or if small parts feel gritty moving past one another, you’re getting hints your firearm might need some attention.

Again, you’ll usually feel such issues well before they begin to hinder reliability. The corollary to this is if your “fun” guns aren’t giving you any indication they need to be cleaned, why add a new task to your to-do list? So go ahead and put the range toy back in the safe even if you put 50 or a hundred rounds down the pipe — it won’t tell anyone.

