Ever since there have been gun writers, there has been the advice, “Choose the handgun that feels the best.” I may have been guilty of it myself in my early years, to which I can only say, Mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.

If I want something to feel good in my hand, I’ll pet a kitten or find some Waterford crystal to run under my fingertips. What we should be looking for in a handgun, if we seek maximum performance, is fit as opposed to feel.

I learned early the S&W J-Frame or Colt D-Frame revolver with the factory “splinter” stocks of the day felt great in my hand but would twist in my grasp upon recoil and force me to re-grip every couple of shots. The same was true with larger-frame wheelguns. Grip adapters and better stocks solved the problem but even there I found subtle differences. Pachmayr grips felt better but I shot better with Hogues, so I started switching to the latter.