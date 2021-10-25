EXCLUSIVES: Gun Cleaning: Five Things You're Doing Wrong

Springfield SA-35 Hi-Power

Bringing Affordability and Modern Quality to an Icon
Written By GUNS Staff
Iconic. Springfield Armory has taken a new approach to the legendary Browning P-35, introducing the Springfield Armory SA-35. With subtle upgrades and an affordable price-point, the 9mm SA-35 combines the quality of modern defensive pistols and nostalgia.

The SA-35 is made in the U.S., featuring forged carbon steel for strength and durability. It also includes modern sights and improved ergonomics and feed ramp design as well as an increased 15-round capacity. The factory-tuned trigger found improvement with the removal of the magazine disconnect of the original P25, making it crisper and lighter.

Other upgrades include a recontoured hammer to prevent “hammer bite,” an easy to engage extended thumb safety. Checkered walnut grips adorn the side, complementing the carbon steel matte blue finish.

At $699, this new offering from Springfield Armory opens the door to many who have dreamed of owning a Hi-Power but could never afford or source one.

