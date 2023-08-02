Weighing just over six ounces and measuring under six inches in length, the Scythe-Ti is SilencerCo’s first suppressor completely constructed from titanium.

Not only does its titanium construction make it extremely lightweight, but it also cools down much quicker than steel, making it easier to handle after shooting.

With no barrel length restrictions and rated for calibers all the way up to .300 RUM, the capabilities of the Scythe-Ti are extensive.

It’s finished in a Type II Anodize and rubbed with oil for durability and

resistance to chipping or flaking. A new single-port anchor brake offers recoil reduction while maintaining a minimum length. It ships with a custom titanium direct thread mount in 5/8 x 24 to keep the overall weight low.

On the Scythe-Ti, wrench flats have been replaced with a special tool that threads onto the top of the suppressor for easy detachment. It’s also anodized on both the inside and the outside of the suppressor to reduce the common sparking that comes with titanium.

“When we started our testing for the Scythe-Ti, we were aiming to dominate the titanium market in minimal weight and length,” said SilencerCo Product Manager Andrew Herbst. “We were happily surprised when we found out that the Scythe-Ti also dominates in sound suppression. Overall, it’s a very well-rounded suppressor.

When used with the SilencerCo ASR Mount, it’s the quietest suppressor SilencerCo has ever tested on .300 WM.