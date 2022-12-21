The team at Savage Arms are continuing their tradition of ending the year with a bang! At the end of last year, we saw the introduction of the Savage Stance — a micro-compact 9mm handgun. And today, just a few days before the Christmas holiday, they’ve introduced 12 variants of 1911 Government Model Pistols to their handgun line-up.

The Savage 1911 is available in three finishes — black melonite, stainless steel or two-tone. Each comes chambered in .45 ACP or 9mm, and is offered in a Rail Gun version or without.