Savage Arms 1911
Government Model Pistols
Ending The Year With A Bang
The team at Savage Arms are continuing their tradition of ending the year with a bang! At the end of last year, we saw the introduction of the Savage Stance — a micro-compact 9mm handgun. And today, just a few days before the Christmas holiday, they’ve introduced 12 variants of 1911 Government Model Pistols to their handgun line-up.
The Savage 1911 is available in three finishes — black melonite, stainless steel or two-tone. Each comes chambered in .45 ACP or 9mm, and is offered in a Rail Gun version or without.
With a look that pays homage to the classic design, the Savage 1911 has a dual recoil spring and machined sear and disconnector, a nitride coated titanium firing pin and weighs in at just over 2 LBS with a 5” barrel length.
New Model features include:
• 5” Stainless Steel Barrel Machined from Billet with 11º Target Crown
• Ambidextrous Slide lock Safety
• Dual Recoil Spring with Fully Machined Sear and Hammer
• Ejection Port Lowered, Flared and Cut for Live Round Ejection
• Forged Stainless Steel Frame and Slide
• Nirtide Coated Titanium Firing Pin
• Novak® Lo-Mount Adjustable Tritium Bar Rear Sight and Tritium Mega Dot Glow Dome™ Yellow Front Sight (Rail & Two-Tone Versions)
• VZ G10 Grips
Depending on the model, MSRP for the Savage 1911 ranges from $1,350 to $1,500.
In the meantime, learn more about the Savage 1911 Government Model by visiting savagearms.com.