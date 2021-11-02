“Hold it…don’t move.” I took my hands off the scope and stood back as if awaiting a citation. I remember my first scope mounting experience. I was constantly in the way of my dad looking over the barrel and somehow I always messed something up (or at least it seemed to be my fault). I hated the painful process. As soon as I began tightening and torquing down the scope rings, the levels moved and I had to start all over again. You could drive yourself insane — chasing miniscule changes in precariously balanced tiny levels.

The Level Right® Pro from Real Avid has completely changed this experience, taking a more user friendly and unique approach. This master grade precision rifle level doesn’t rely on turret alignment, instead aligning the physical scope reticle to the horizontal gun plane. I must admit, I was skeptical at first. Everyone I knew used little levels and/or a plumb bob. You could also do it by sight, but every time you looked through the scope afterwards doubt began to creep in. Handing it over to a friend made it even worse. Hearing “Your reticle’s off…” in a ton of cautious trepidation can make your skin crawl.