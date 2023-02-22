If you’re a fan of Roy Huntington’s videos on our YouTube channel like I am, then you know he often ends his videos the same way — with a reminder about the rules of firearms safety and a call to action to take someone shooting. One trip to the range can be all it takes to create a new recreational shooter. But what do you do when that new shooter decides to pursue gun ownership and asks you what they need to purchase besides a gun itself?

Instead of overwhelming them with a shopping list a mile long of products you’ve acquired over years or decades of shooting, consider the Otis Technology Shooting Bundle. The bundle includes all the essentials to protect both the gun owner and their firearm at an affordable price point ($99.99).

Included are:

• Eye protection

• 26dB Ear Shield Ranger passive earmuffs

• 10 pack of targets

• 11”x17” gun cleaning mat

• Otis Tactical Universal Gun Cleaning Kit (cleans all rifles, pistols and shotguns .17 caliber through 12-gauge)

Check out the Otis Shooting Bundle and all their other kits at otistec.com.