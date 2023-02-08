NWTF 50th Anniversary
Collectible Firearms Set
From SK Customs
In celebration of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s 50th Anniversary, SK Customs recently donated two sets of custom-designed and laser engraved Henry® Golden Boy Silver .22LR and a new model Smith & Wesson® 1911 chambered in 45ACP to be auctioned off during the NWTF’s annual Convention and Sport Show, Feb. 15-19, 2023, in Nashville.
The package is sold as a set and will be featured during the Grand National Live Auction on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 18 and on the NWTF’s Online Hunt Auction throughout the weekend.
If you don’t end up with the winning bid, don’t worry! The SK Customs’ NWTF 50th Anniversary Set ($3,100) is also available for pre-order at SKGuns.com.
Features of the NWTF’s 50th Anniversary Commemorative Set
Henry Golden Boy Silver
• 22 LR
• 20” barrel
• American walnut stock
• Turkey tracks leading up to the NWTF’s 50th-anniversary logo and over to the opposite side reflecting the next 50 years forward
• A longbeard is incorporated on the right side of the receiver, which begins a similar “Uniquely Custom” turkey feather scroll leading up to a 24k Gold laser engraved image of two gobblers
• The left side shares a continuation of the feather scroll showing two wild turkeys in flight
• An arrow using turkey feathers for fletching points toward the 50th-anniversary logo on top of the receiver
• “Healthy Habitats. Healthy Harvest.” is featured on the handguard as a reminder that the NWTF and its volunteers and partners are making sure the future of the wild turkey stays strong for years to come
• 50NWTF001 of 200 and 50NWTF50 of 200
New Model Smith and Wesson 1911
• Chambered in 45ACP
• 5” barrel
• Turkey tracks and the NWTF’s 50th-anniversary logo are engraved into the American walnut grips
• A longbeard is incorporated on the right slide, which begins a similar “Uniquely Custom®” turkey feather scroll leading up to a 24k Gold laser-engraved image of two gobblers.
• The left slide shares a continuation of the feather scroll showing two wild turkeys in flight
• An arrow using turkey feathers for fletching points toward the 50th-anniversary logo on top of the receiver and barrel
• The serrations on the 1911 are uniquely embellished with the NWTF’s logo, never seen before on any collectors 1911 firearm
• Numbered 001 of 200 and 50 of 200
Each collector will receive the matching numbers in the set.
Why NWTF?
When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were approximately 1.3 million wild turkeys throughout North America.
After decades of dedicated work, that number has reached more than 6 million turkeys — an accomplishment considered by many to be one of the greatest success stories in wildlife conservation.
Thanks to the collaborative efforts of its volunteers and committed partners, like SK Guns, the NWTF continues to make an impact on conservation and outreach efforts.
Over the next 50 years, the NWTF will drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S. by working across boundaries on a landscape scale.
If you plan to be at the NWTF’s annual Convention and Sport Show, stop by booth #725 in the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center for a first-hand look at the unique guns from SK Customs series, the SK Bespoke Collection and more.
To learn more about SK Guns and SK Customs, and to order your NWTF 50th Anniversary Set, visit SKGuns.com.