NWTF 50th Anniversary Collectible Firearms Set From SK Customs

In celebration of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s 50th Anniversary, SK Customs recently donated two sets of custom-designed and laser engraved Henry® Golden Boy Silver .22LR and a new model Smith & Wesson® 1911 chambered in 45ACP to be auctioned off during the NWTF’s annual Convention and Sport Show, Feb. 15-19, 2023, in Nashville.

The package is sold as a set and will be featured during the Grand National Live Auction on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 18 and on the NWTF’s Online Hunt Auction throughout the weekend.

If you don’t end up with the winning bid, don’t worry! The SK Customs’ NWTF 50th Anniversary Set ($3,100) is also available for pre-order at SKGuns.com.